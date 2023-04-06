News

Massive statewide snowpack good news for drought, but flood concerns grow

Sierra Nevada snow count at 237% of normal

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 6, 2023, 9:30 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Sean de Guzman, DWR manager of the Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit, right, inserts the long aluminum pole into the deep snow flanked by colleagues Jordan Thoennes and Jacob Kollen during the measurement phase of the fourth media snow survey of the 2023 season at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada Mountains on April 3, 2023. Courtesy Ken James/California Department of Water Resources.

The latest statewide snowpack measurement from the California Department of Water Resources is another indication that the tremendously wet winter might have been too much of a good thing.

The agency's readings from 130 snow sensors placed throughout the Sierra Nevada show the snowpack's snow-water equivalent is 61.1 inches, or 237% of average for April 1.

The snow-water equivalent measures the amount of water held within the snowpack.

"This year's result will go down as one of the largest snowpack years on record in California," said Sean de Guzman, manager of DWR's Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit.

Only in 1952, 1969 and 1983 were statewide measurements above 200% of the April 1 average.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The DWR measurements come from three main Sierra Nevada regions, with the Southern Sierra snowpack currently at 300% of average, its largest ever, while the Central Sierra is at 237% of average and Northern Sierra, where the state's largest reservoirs are, is at 192% of average.

Due to the huge amount of rain and snow that fell since December, when water managers were still expecting a fourth year of punishing drought, DWR increased its estimated State Water Project deliveries to 75% in March, up from 35% in February.

Also, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order eliminating more than 50 of the 81 drought emergency provisions that he enacted in April 2021, including the 15% statewide voluntary water conservation goal and the requirement that roughly 450 local water agencies enact their own drought emergency plans.

While the monstrous snow measurement is good news for drought relief and for the state's drinking water supply, reservoir managers and emergency response agencies throughout California are bracing for widespread flood risks — particularly in the San Joaquin Valley and the Tulare Lake Bains — as the spring snowmelt looms.

"This year's severe storms and flooding is the latest example that California's climate is becoming more extreme," DWR Director Karla Nemeth said.

"After the driest three years on record and devastating drought impacts to communities across the state, DWR has rapidly shifted to flood response and forecasting for the upcoming snowmelt. We have provided flood assistance to many communities who just a few months ago were facing severe drought impacts," Nemeth said in a news release Monday.

The water agency has tentatively scheduled another snow survey in May.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Massive statewide snowpack good news for drought, but flood concerns grow

Sierra Nevada snow count at 237% of normal

by Kiley Russell / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 6, 2023, 9:30 am

The latest statewide snowpack measurement from the California Department of Water Resources is another indication that the tremendously wet winter might have been too much of a good thing.

The agency's readings from 130 snow sensors placed throughout the Sierra Nevada show the snowpack's snow-water equivalent is 61.1 inches, or 237% of average for April 1.

The snow-water equivalent measures the amount of water held within the snowpack.

"This year's result will go down as one of the largest snowpack years on record in California," said Sean de Guzman, manager of DWR's Snow Surveys and Water Supply Forecasting Unit.

Only in 1952, 1969 and 1983 were statewide measurements above 200% of the April 1 average.

The DWR measurements come from three main Sierra Nevada regions, with the Southern Sierra snowpack currently at 300% of average, its largest ever, while the Central Sierra is at 237% of average and Northern Sierra, where the state's largest reservoirs are, is at 192% of average.

Due to the huge amount of rain and snow that fell since December, when water managers were still expecting a fourth year of punishing drought, DWR increased its estimated State Water Project deliveries to 75% in March, up from 35% in February.

Also, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order eliminating more than 50 of the 81 drought emergency provisions that he enacted in April 2021, including the 15% statewide voluntary water conservation goal and the requirement that roughly 450 local water agencies enact their own drought emergency plans.

While the monstrous snow measurement is good news for drought relief and for the state's drinking water supply, reservoir managers and emergency response agencies throughout California are bracing for widespread flood risks — particularly in the San Joaquin Valley and the Tulare Lake Bains — as the spring snowmelt looms.

"This year's severe storms and flooding is the latest example that California's climate is becoming more extreme," DWR Director Karla Nemeth said.

"After the driest three years on record and devastating drought impacts to communities across the state, DWR has rapidly shifted to flood response and forecasting for the upcoming snowmelt. We have provided flood assistance to many communities who just a few months ago were facing severe drought impacts," Nemeth said in a news release Monday.

The water agency has tentatively scheduled another snow survey in May.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.