Band blends Indigenous musical traditions with jazz, funk and hip-hop

by Staff / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Apr 6, 2023, 2:03 pm 0
D'DAT performs April 8 at the Studio. Courtesy Stanford Live.

D'DAT melds Indigenous musical traditions with improvisational jazz, funk and hip-hop in unique, high-energy shows. Stanford Live presents the group April 8 at The Studio.

D'DAT draws together different musical influences from its three members: improvisational Diné (Navajo) trumpet artist Delbert Anderson, LatinX funk percussionist Nicholas Lucero and groove bassist Mike McCluhan. Their sound is rooted in the idea of Diné Spinning Songs, which "were composed to teach all people stories and traditions of the past, present and future," according to their website.

Later this year, D'DAT will head out on its second annual tour of national monuments and land conservation areas, in a partnership with the Bureau of Land Management. On its first tour, the group composed original music with Indigneous tribes of the lands they visited, according to their Instagram.

D'DAT plays April 8, 7 p.m at The Studio, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford. Tickets are $30-$40. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.

