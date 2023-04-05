News

Mudslide evacuation advisory ends in Woodside

Wed, Apr 5, 2023, 11:16 am

A mudslide off Patrol Road in Woodside on March 22, 2023. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Woodside dropped its evacuation advisory on the 600-800 block of Patrol Road that went into place on March 22 due to a mudslide.

Town Geologist Andrew Mead recommended the advisory, affecting 30 homes, stay in place until five days after the last rain, which passed on Tuesday, April 4, according to Town Manager Kevin Bryant.

On the morning of March 22, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office sent a warning over social media to those who live on the block that read: "If you live in this area, please pack your 'Go Bag,' with necessary essentials: insurance policy, pets, medications, a change of clothes, and LEAVE NOW."

