Local residents who have died recently

A list of local residents who died recently:

Alvin Irving Haimson, 88, a Woodside resident and psychologist who helped pioneer the unique therapy methods of encounter groups, marathons and psychodrama during his 60-year career as a psychologist and was later depicted as "the young psychologist" in Ken Kesey's book "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," died on March 8; Barbara Tanner, 91, a former longtime Palo Alto resident who worked as an instructional aide in East Palo Alto and Mountain View and assisted a Stanford University education researcher, died on Feb. 20.

To read full obituaries, leave remembrances and post photos, go to Lasting Memories at PaloAltoOnline.com/obituaries.