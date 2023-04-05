News

Judge rules Menlo Park failed to make findings for its utilities tax, and may have to refund the money

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 5, 2023, 11:07 am 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A San Mateo County Superior Court Judge issued a tentative ruling Monday that Menlo Park failed to make the necessary findings to continue collecting Utility Users Tax (UUT) from residents. The ruling opens the door for residents to seek refunds on taxes paid going back to 2020.

The tentative decision, issued on April 3, favored plaintiffs claiming that they were owed a refund on their UUT because the city did not make findings in 2016, 2018 or 2020 that the tax continued to be necessary for the city’s financial health.

Menlo Park’s UUT was approved by voters in 2006 and imposes a maximum 3.5% tax on gas, electrical and water usage and a maximum 2.5% tax on cable, telephone and wireless services. Since 2007, the UUT has been set at 1% with an annual cap of $12,000 that residents can pay for electric, gas and water utilities.

The class action lawsuit was brought by Menlo Park residents David Fogel, Kirill Pertsev and Kaitlin Darke, alleging that the City Council has failed to properly reauthorize the tax collection since 2014. The residents sought a refund for their UUT paid after Dec. 31, 2016.

The court’s tentative decision concludes that the UUT expired Dec. 31, 2016, as the Menlo Park City Council did not make the required findings and that a class of taxpayers is entitled to refunds on the UUT assessed since October 28, 2020.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

A final decision will be issued by May 3.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Judge rules Menlo Park failed to make findings for its utilities tax, and may have to refund the money

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Apr 5, 2023, 11:07 am

A San Mateo County Superior Court Judge issued a tentative ruling Monday that Menlo Park failed to make the necessary findings to continue collecting Utility Users Tax (UUT) from residents. The ruling opens the door for residents to seek refunds on taxes paid going back to 2020.

The tentative decision, issued on April 3, favored plaintiffs claiming that they were owed a refund on their UUT because the city did not make findings in 2016, 2018 or 2020 that the tax continued to be necessary for the city’s financial health.

Menlo Park’s UUT was approved by voters in 2006 and imposes a maximum 3.5% tax on gas, electrical and water usage and a maximum 2.5% tax on cable, telephone and wireless services. Since 2007, the UUT has been set at 1% with an annual cap of $12,000 that residents can pay for electric, gas and water utilities.

The class action lawsuit was brought by Menlo Park residents David Fogel, Kirill Pertsev and Kaitlin Darke, alleging that the City Council has failed to properly reauthorize the tax collection since 2014. The residents sought a refund for their UUT paid after Dec. 31, 2016.

The court’s tentative decision concludes that the UUT expired Dec. 31, 2016, as the Menlo Park City Council did not make the required findings and that a class of taxpayers is entitled to refunds on the UUT assessed since October 28, 2020.

A final decision will be issued by May 3.

Comments

Michael
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
10 minutes ago
Michael, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
10 minutes ago

Dear City of Menlo Park. Please feel free to keep whatever refund is due me. I understand taxes is how we run our community and am happy to pay my share.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.