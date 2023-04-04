Legal challenge seeks to invalidate $889M in local bond measures, targets ballot labels

A legal challenge filed in the Superior Court of San Mateo County asserts that the ballot labels for two local school district bonds totaling $889.5 million recently approved by voters misled voters and did not comply with the law.
Christopher Robell, a retired CFO, is the individual behind the challenge against Mark Church, the County’s chief elections officer. Robell, in his election contest, claims that Church did not reject the 75-word ballot labels, which he called “misleading.” John Nibbelin, the county attorney, said he was reviewing the case and declined to comment further.
Measure S, a $298 million bond for the Redwood City Elementary School District, and Measure W, a $591.5 million bond for the Sequoia Union High School District, which both passed with overwhelming voter support, are the suit's focus.
This isn’t the first time Robell accused the Redwood City School District of misleading voters with its ballot label.
In August 2022, Robell took issue with what he called imprecise language on the ballot label and argued the district should either remove the phrase “no money for administrators” entirely or include the words “teachers’ salaries or academic programs” after the word administrators to make it clear that the funds cannot be used for these items.
Ultimately, the district opted to keep the language.
A hearing for the election contest is scheduled for April 18.
Comments
Registered user
Woodside: Skywood/Skylonda
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
What a waste of time and effort. The bonds passed by large majorities! Now if they'd been squeekers, maybe language could have made a difference. As it is, this just means civil servant bandwidth is getting flushed down the drain.
Oh well.
Registered user
Portola Valley: Los Trancos Woods/Vista Verde
10 hours ago
Registered user
10 hours ago
I feel strongly that clearly stating that Bond moneys will not be used for ANY salaries is critically important. When a public entity starts floating bonds to pay salaries or yearly operating expenses or regular maintenance this is just kicking the can down the road and doubling the cost of those expenses over the cost if they are not paid from current income.
Its time that the true cost of bonded indebtedness be revealed in voter information and loans NOT be used in a way that allows public entities to spend beyond their means for regular operating costs.