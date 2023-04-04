News

4.5-magnitude earthquake reported near Hollister felt in parts of Bay Area

No reports of damage from Tuesday temblor

by Bay City News Service / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Tue, Apr 4, 2023, 4:17 pm

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 was recorded in San Benito County and felt in parts of the Bay Area on April 4, 2023. Courtesy U.S. Geological Survey.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake was reported in San Benito County on Tuesday afternoon but could be felt in parts of the Bay Area.

The quake was reported at 3:23 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northwest of Hollister and 19 miles west-southwest of Salinas, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There have been no reports of damage related to the quake, which people in Palo Alto, parts of the south bay and elsewhere around the region reported feeling Tuesday afternoon.

