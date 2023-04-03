Portola Valley teachers get raises averaging 20% following lengthy contract negotiations

Union president Timothy Sato said in a statement that teachers "are grateful to our members and our community for their unwavering dedication, and we thank the Board of Trustees for hearing our concerns and committing resources to support educators and students. We look forward to continued collaboration with the district to foster student learning and growth."

"This agreement will bring PVSD salaries toward the top when compared to other San Mateo County school districts, demonstrates a strong working relationship between PVSD and PVTA, and shifts the salary increase structure to a traditional step-and-column salary schedule for all members," according to a March 31 district press release.

The new contract will cost the district an additional roughly $1.22 million during the 2022-23 school year, and $646,000 on top of that for the 2023-24 school year.

The agreement, ratified unanimously by the Board of Trustees on Thursday, March 30, is retroactive July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2025. It includes an additional 7.36% salary increase for Portola Valley Teachers Association teachers, effective July 1, 2023.

Fifteen months after negotiations initially began, the Portola Valley School District has ratified an agreement with the teachers union, with an average salary increase of 20%.

collaboration, professional development and other professional duties and for which they are compensated at their per diem rate of pay.

Teachers had previously complained about a district proposal to add 30 minutes to the end of their school days. The district and teachers ultimately agreed on adding 30 minutes each Wednesday for

Base salaries begin at $82,130 and teachers can earn up to $153,886 for the 2022-23 school year . The district's prior contract started teachers at $64,108, and teachers could earn up to $132,969.

Board president Kimberley Morris Rosen said in a statement that the board is "proud that the agreement reflects the district's deep appreciation of and respect for its teachers, while protecting the fiscal responsibility of the district. The salaries and benefits included in the agreement, along with the district's exemplary facilities, students, families, and culture, will continue to make PVSD a district of choice for excellent teachers for years to come."

The district is increasing its medical plan premiums for all members. Beginning January 1, 2023, the district will retroactively contribute $11,000. This contribution will increase again to $12,500 on Jan. 1, 2024.

Teachers who have completed 10 or more years with the PVSD will be evaluated every three years or may opt to participate in the alternative evaluation option, which includes portfolio, action research or professional growth project.

The district changed its teacher evaluation process in the contract. For example, teachers who have been in the district for fewer than three years will be evaluated annually, while teachers with the district for three to nine years will be evaluated every other year.

Portola Valley teachers get raises averaging 20% following lengthy contract negotiations