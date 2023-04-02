Letters to the editor: High-Speed Rail's troubled future, and a rebuttal to Middle Plaza's luxurious amenities

California's rail project could see escalating costs, low ridership

The High Speed Rail (HSR) is a colossal waste of hundreds of billions of dollars that could be far better spent on California's other needs.

There is no known cost because no one knows if it's feasible to tunnel through the fault ridden Tehachapi Mountains. Ridership projections are falling, which means the state will have to subsidize it with billions more each year. It is not a green project when all emissions are considered.

Interstate 5 has plenty of excess capacity and airports can easily be expanded if needed. The HSR is woefully out of date as people will prefer the door-to-door convenience of autonomous EVs. HRS may speed through the valley but is decidedly a low-speed railroad on a door-to-door basis.

Ed Kahl

Whiskey Hill Road, Woodside

