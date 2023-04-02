News

Letters to the editor: High-Speed Rail's troubled future, and a rebuttal to Middle Plaza's luxurious amenities

by Readers

Uploaded: Sun, Apr 2, 2023, 7:41 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

California's rail project could see escalating costs, low ridership

The High Speed Rail (HSR) is a colossal waste of hundreds of billions of dollars that could be far better spent on California's other needs.

There is no known cost because no one knows if it's feasible to tunnel through the fault ridden Tehachapi Mountains. Ridership projections are falling, which means the state will have to subsidize it with billions more each year. It is not a green project when all emissions are considered.

Interstate 5 has plenty of excess capacity and airports can easily be expanded if needed. The HSR is woefully out of date as people will prefer the door-to-door convenience of autonomous EVs. HRS may speed through the valley but is decidedly a low-speed railroad on a door-to-door basis.

Ed Kahl

Whiskey Hill Road, Woodside

Middle Plaza's appeal focuses on luxury, not the needs of residents

I wish to thank Stanford University and the Silvers (Stephen and Jared) for bringing to Menlo Park an ultra-luxury experience. Knowing that Stanford’s endowment fund will grow even larger and the Silvers will become even more prosperous creates, well, a truly joyful feeling. This is why we choose to live in Menlo Park.

Perhaps with the proceeds, this consortium might consider setting aside a few shops for other vital services such as a thrift store, or rental assistance, unemployment resources, drug addiction mitigation, homeless shelter information, disaster relief, and bankruptcy avoidance stores. Or a food pantry, a public artistic performances venue, an adult literacy center, a cost-plus pharmacy, or affordable restaurants, among so many other stylistic and natural choices.

Mr. Silver could then enjoy not just a cabinet of curiosities experience, but also witness a whole realm of actual living human curiosities stumbling about his shopping fiefdom, also known as the Rodeo Drive of Menlo Park. Words can not express my depth of hopeful anticipation. The revolution will be televised.

Jeff Colflesh

Placitas Ave., Menlo Park

