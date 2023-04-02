News

Atherton home burglarized after suspects smash through window

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

The Atherton Police Department is investigating a residential burglary that occurred Saturday night on the 400 block of Walsh Road.

The burglary occurred around 8:03 p.m. on April 1 when the suspects entered the home by smashing a side window. The total losses are unknown at this time, and police say that additional details on the incident are not immediately available.

Police are investigating the incident and asking those living in the area to check their personal surveillance video for possible leads. Any information should be reported to the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500. Police are also advising residents to take steps to protect against burglary.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

