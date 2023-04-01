News

San Mateo County library system one of 30 nominees nationwide for museum and library award

National Medal winners will be announced in late May

Nanny Irena Kvam picks out a book to read to 22-month-old Margot Walls in the current children's area in the Woodside Library, on Jan. 8, 2015. Michelle Le/The Almanac

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) announced this week that the San Mateo County Libraries system is among 30 finalists for the 2023 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The 13-library system said in a statement that the "medal is the nation's highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities. For more than 25 years, the award has honored institutions that demonstrate excellence in service to their communities."

"At San Mateo County Libraries, we are champions of learning, growing, and bright futures," Anne-Marie Despain, director of San Mateo County Libraries, said in the statement. "We strive to ignite growth through transformative experiences, and we are thrilled to be recognized for our achievement through this national honor."

For more information, go to here.

National Medal winners will be announced in late May. Representatives from winning institutions will be honored for their extraordinary contributions during an in-person National Medals Ceremony this summer.

— Bay City News Service

