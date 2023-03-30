News

Stanford starts removing hazardous trees along Alpine Road in Portola Valley

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 30, 2023, 2:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Stanford University began work to take town at least seven trees along Alpine Road near the Highway 280 south onramp in Portola Valley on March 30, 2023. Courtesy Carol Espinosa.

After an outpouring of concern from neighbors, Stanford University will begin removing unstable eucalyptus trees from its property along Alpine Road near Highway 280 in Portola Valley on Thursday, March 30. Several trees in the area have fallen over the last week, one of them killing a plumber as he drove through the town.

Luisa Rapport, director of Emergency Communications and Media Relations for Stanford, told The Almanac in an email that the tree removal work is "very difficult" due to the saturated soil, distance from the street, and size of the trees along Los Trancos Creek.

"The work may also be quite visible given its location and the use of a crane to perform the work," she said. "The initial estimate is that at least seven trees will be removed and that the work will last into next week, although this is subject to change based on weather, equipment availability, and further evaluation of the conditions at the site."

Ladera residents told The Almanac earlier this week that they were worried that more trees would come down as storms continue to hit the Midpeninsula and threaten lives and property.

Rapport said Stanford is working with Santa Clara and San Mateo counties and other local officials to share updates and address community concerns.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The current lane restriction on Alpine Road will remain in place to protect community members and the tree crew, Rapport said.

On March 21, Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz, 29, had just completed a job for Able Plumbing, Sewer and Drain when a tree fell on his work van as he drove eastbound along Alpine Road near the Highway 280 south onramp. Emergency responders said that several more trees fell while they were attempting to extricate Diaz from the van, nearly hitting them and their vehicles.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stanford starts removing hazardous trees along Alpine Road in Portola Valley

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 30, 2023, 2:31 pm

After an outpouring of concern from neighbors, Stanford University will begin removing unstable eucalyptus trees from its property along Alpine Road near Highway 280 in Portola Valley on Thursday, March 30. Several trees in the area have fallen over the last week, one of them killing a plumber as he drove through the town.

Luisa Rapport, director of Emergency Communications and Media Relations for Stanford, told The Almanac in an email that the tree removal work is "very difficult" due to the saturated soil, distance from the street, and size of the trees along Los Trancos Creek.

"The work may also be quite visible given its location and the use of a crane to perform the work," she said. "The initial estimate is that at least seven trees will be removed and that the work will last into next week, although this is subject to change based on weather, equipment availability, and further evaluation of the conditions at the site."

Ladera residents told The Almanac earlier this week that they were worried that more trees would come down as storms continue to hit the Midpeninsula and threaten lives and property.

Rapport said Stanford is working with Santa Clara and San Mateo counties and other local officials to share updates and address community concerns.

The current lane restriction on Alpine Road will remain in place to protect community members and the tree crew, Rapport said.

On March 21, Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz, 29, had just completed a job for Able Plumbing, Sewer and Drain when a tree fell on his work van as he drove eastbound along Alpine Road near the Highway 280 south onramp. Emergency responders said that several more trees fell while they were attempting to extricate Diaz from the van, nearly hitting them and their vehicles.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.