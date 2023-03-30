Local residents who have died recently

Local residents who died recently include:

Thomas Salvador Jordan Jr., 89, a former Palo Alto resident who worked as a Bay Area environmentalist, Palo Alto attorney and civic advocate, died on Jan. 6; Cecily Merrill, 79, a Portola Valley resident who taught high school and was a lifelong artist, musician and photographer, died on Feb. 21; Mahender Partap Mohllajee, 86, a Portola Valley resident and developer who became known as the pioneer of Portola Valley Ranch after building the first homes in the development, died on March 6; Judith Hootman Koch, 79, a longtime Palo Alto resident and Avenidas Lifetimes of Achievement honoree who served as CEO of RSP Manufacturing and later founded the Bring Me A Book Foundation, died on Feb. 21; Mary Foley Cooper, 75, a Portola Valley resident who served on various nonprofit boards, including The Girls' Middle School, and was known as a passionate sports fan as well as an energetic participant in pickleball, tennis and a senior basketball league, died on Dec. 17; Raymond "Ray" Solari, 95, a Menlo Park resident, professional football player and award-winning coach at Menlo College who started as a linebacker at Cal when the team beat Stanford and went on to play in three Rose Bowls before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns and traded to the San Francisco 49ers, died on March 17; Andre F. Marion, 87, a Palo Alto resident who held several patents related to digital printing, data processing and storage while working at Hewlett-Packard and later co-founded the gene sequencing company GeneCo (Applied Biosystems Inc.), died on March 6; Maria Francesca Codemo, 102, a Palo Alto resident with a gifted soprano voice who performed with West Bay Opera and revered her Northern Italian heritage, died Feb. 7.

