Comedy night at The Guild showcases Bay Area comics

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Thu, Mar 30, 2023, 11:46 am
Comedian Austin Carr hosts a comedy showcase March 31 at The Guild Theatre. Courtesy Austin Carr.

Comedian Austin Carr discovered a love for standup working the door at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco. Although he has toured around the country with various festivals and shows, he keeps coming home to make the Bay Area laugh, even taking his act to the high seas — well, San Francisco Bay — with "Comedy on the Bay," a pandemic-era show he co-created that was performed on the top deck of a boat.

Peninsula audiences can catch Carr hosting a showcase at The Guild Theatre on March 31, that also features fellow Bay Area comics Luisa Isbell, Justin Lucas, James Mwaura and Joey Avery.

Austin Carr and friends perform March 31, 7 and 9 p.m. at The Guild Theatre, 949 El Camino Real, Menlo Park. Tickets are $23. guildtheatre.com.

Heather Zimmerman
