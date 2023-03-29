Rufus Wainwright headlines Stanford Live's Bing Fling

The New York-born, Montreal-raised Wainwright currently lives in Los Angeles with husband Jörn Weisbrodt (who, like Stanford Live leader Chris Lorway, is a former artistic director of Toronto’s Luminato Festival). Daughter Viva, along with mini-Aussie pup Siegfried, are the “two lights of our lives,” he said.

“This is a very unique concert,” Wainwright said of his Stanford show, where he will be backed by a small orchestra and which will include favorites and “little surprises” from throughout his repertoire. “I have a whole subset of beautiful arrangements for smaller ensembles, so we’re going to get to dip into some of those pieces, which I’m excited to do,” he said.

Wainwright has taken his musical career on many adventures over the past few decades, from his lush, original pop gems like “April Fools,” to Judy Garland tributes, ancient Roman opera epics and adaptations of Shakespearean sonnets, to name a few, and garnering Grammy nominations and Juno Awards along the way. Fans are drawn in by his unmistakable voice, attention to melody, smart lyrics and charming presence, whether he’s performing with a symphony, rock band or as a solo troubadour.

According to Rufus Wainwright’s song “April Fools,” “Life's a train that goes from February on, day by day, but it's making a stop on April first.” And the Canadian-American artist will indeed be making a local stop on that date — no foolin’ — when he headlines Stanford Live’s annual Bing Fling.

Wainwright puts his distinctive sonic stamp on everything he does, but he said his approach to cover songs differs from how he handles his own original compositions. When interpreting the songwriting of others, “I’m really relying heavily on my animalistic singer side, which is far more instinctive, and very hungry,” he said. The experience is “more clinical in a certain way. You’re really just trying to serve the song. You have to be more aware of if that’s actually happening or not.”

“Folkcocracy’s” dark first single, released March 7, is his take on the old murder ballad “Down In The Willow Garden,” inspired by the Everly Brothers version Wainwright grew up with. Brandi Carlile’s beautiful, haunting guest vocals on the “brutal, graphic” song, which is written from the perspective of a man who slays his lover, “give it more of the feminine side,” he said. “It is very tough, the subject matter, and, sadly, something that exists in our world. Violence against women was around back then and it's around now.”

“For a lot of singers today — a lot of pop singers especially — they are used to autotune, to being produced by these very glamorous pop producers,” he said of recruiting collaborators to embrace the record’s more vulnerable, stripped-back style. “It's not always the easiest sell but I did pretty good, I think.”

“It was who was available, who’s not going to charge me 8 trillion dollars, and who’s game,” he said with a laugh, when asked about his star-studded roster. That elite team includes David Byrne, Sheryl Crow, Susanna Hoffs, Van Dyke Parks, Chaka Khan, Wainwright’s aunt Anna McGarrigle, and his sisters Martha Wainwright and Lucy Wainwright Roche.

"I wanted to bring forth that kind of folk music spirit, which is not always necessarily even about the material; it's more about the way it's delivered. It’s about playing an instrument, having a certain sense of intimacy when you’re performing a song, and also being very sparse in your offering,” he said. “So much music today is so constructed and so architectural … this is about bringing it down and making it more about the song.”

The tracklist of “Folkocracy” includes songs Wainwright heard often in his formative years as well as some he’s learned more recently (and includes a new version of one of his own, “Going To A Town”).

“I grew up in a folkocracy, so I’m sort of tapping into that tradition,” he said of the new record. While “Unfollow the Rules,” his 2020 pop album, was partly inspired by his return to Southern California, where he spent the breakout days of his career, the new record “actually propels further back to my childhood and to my folk upbringing, which was pretty profound when you look at my family, and especially my parents and their work,” he said.

Rufus Wainwright headlines Stanford Live's Bing Fling

Anniversary concert offers favorites and 'little surprises' from Wainwright, plus performances by San Francisco Ballet and Stanford student musicians