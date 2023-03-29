News

Most recent storm blew through with fewer power outages, PG&E says

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 29, 2023, 11:54 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Power outage problems amid wet and windy weather in the Bay Area on Tuesday were far less than from recent storms, according to numbers released by PG&E.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, only about 1,700 PG&E customers around the Bay Area remained without power.

Over 6,000 PG&E customers were without power around the Bay Area at noon, the utility said.

At 4 p.m., the majority of the outages were in the East Bay, where 783 customers were without power. There were also 343 customers affected along the Peninsula, 70 in San Francisco, 226 in the South Bay and 355 in the North Bay, PG&E officials said.

The storm that arrived in the Bay Area on March 21 initially left more than 100,000 PG&E customers without power as winds exceeding 50 mph blew through the region.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Tuesday's storm had less of an impact on power, despite downed trees, traffic accidents and landslides being reported due to the weather.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Most recent storm blew through with fewer power outages, PG&E says

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 29, 2023, 11:54 am

Power outage problems amid wet and windy weather in the Bay Area on Tuesday were far less than from recent storms, according to numbers released by PG&E.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, only about 1,700 PG&E customers around the Bay Area remained without power.

Over 6,000 PG&E customers were without power around the Bay Area at noon, the utility said.

At 4 p.m., the majority of the outages were in the East Bay, where 783 customers were without power. There were also 343 customers affected along the Peninsula, 70 in San Francisco, 226 in the South Bay and 355 in the North Bay, PG&E officials said.

The storm that arrived in the Bay Area on March 21 initially left more than 100,000 PG&E customers without power as winds exceeding 50 mph blew through the region.

Tuesday's storm had less of an impact on power, despite downed trees, traffic accidents and landslides being reported due to the weather.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.