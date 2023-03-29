Menlo Park's deficit spending, expected to be in the millions, shrinks to $15K

Menlo Park's budget outlook this year is much better than its prior gloomy predictions, with a new report showing that an expected deficit of $6.4 million has now shrunk to a mere $15,000.

Menlo Park's general fund revenue is forecast to be $1.6 million higher than expected and expenses are estimated to be $5.2 million lower, including mid-year budget amendments, according to data presented at a March 28 City Council meeting. The general fund is anticipated to nearly break even with $76.65 million in revenue and $76.66 million in expenses.

City officials, however, are anticipating future economic uncertainty in the 2023-24 fiscal year due to national and regional trends. With rising interest rates nationally, the collapse of locally based Silicon Valley Bank and Meta's recent announcement of plans to lay off 10,000 more employees, projections for the future are uncertain.

Much of the difference between the predicted and actual expenses came from staff vacancies that the city expected to be filled, resulting in $5.5 million in savings. However, staff did not budget for overtime and the temporary help needed to make up for the vacant positions.

One unpredicted budget item was reimbursements for hotel rooms during storms and power outages. Menlo Park has set aside $70,000 to reimburse residents for hotel stays during the recent storms and city officials are attempting to obtain reimbursements from PG&E.