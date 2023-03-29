News

Man convicted for 2018 murder in Menlo Park faces sentencing next week

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 29, 2023, 4:14 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Francis Wolke.

Francis Wolke, convicted of the murder of Menlo Park resident and retired Atherton town arborist Kathy Hughes Anderson, is set to be sentenced on April 5.

Wolke, 30, pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder by reason of insanity in San Mateo County Superior Court, but was found to be guilty and legally sane at the time of the crime. He killed Hughes Anderson in her own home in December 2018.

Defense lawyers had argued that Wolke should be found not guilty by reason of insanity because he believed he had to commit cannibalism in order to join the "1%" of wealthy elite who "stay young forever." The defense said that Wolke experienced auditory hallucinations urging him to commit murder.

While Wolke had a history of heavy methamphetamine use, he did not test positive for any drugs at the time of the murder. The prosecution also pointed out that Wolke was not seen talking to himself and did not report any auditory hallucinations in the two weeks following his arrest.

Sentencing will take place at the Redwood City courthouse, located at 400 County Center, at 9 a.m.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Man convicted for 2018 murder in Menlo Park faces sentencing next week

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 29, 2023, 4:14 pm

Francis Wolke, convicted of the murder of Menlo Park resident and retired Atherton town arborist Kathy Hughes Anderson, is set to be sentenced on April 5.

Wolke, 30, pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder by reason of insanity in San Mateo County Superior Court, but was found to be guilty and legally sane at the time of the crime. He killed Hughes Anderson in her own home in December 2018.

Defense lawyers had argued that Wolke should be found not guilty by reason of insanity because he believed he had to commit cannibalism in order to join the "1%" of wealthy elite who "stay young forever." The defense said that Wolke experienced auditory hallucinations urging him to commit murder.

While Wolke had a history of heavy methamphetamine use, he did not test positive for any drugs at the time of the murder. The prosecution also pointed out that Wolke was not seen talking to himself and did not report any auditory hallucinations in the two weeks following his arrest.

Sentencing will take place at the Redwood City courthouse, located at 400 County Center, at 9 a.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.