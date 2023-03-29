Man convicted for 2018 murder in Menlo Park faces sentencing next week

Francis Wolke, convicted of the murder of Menlo Park resident and retired Atherton town arborist Kathy Hughes Anderson, is set to be sentenced on April 5.

Wolke, 30, pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder by reason of insanity in San Mateo County Superior Court, but was found to be guilty and legally sane at the time of the crime. He killed Hughes Anderson in her own home in December 2018.

Defense lawyers had argued that Wolke should be found not guilty by reason of insanity because he believed he had to commit cannibalism in order to join the "1%" of wealthy elite who "stay young forever." The defense said that Wolke experienced auditory hallucinations urging him to commit murder.

While Wolke had a history of heavy methamphetamine use, he did not test positive for any drugs at the time of the murder. The prosecution also pointed out that Wolke was not seen talking to himself and did not report any auditory hallucinations in the two weeks following his arrest.

Sentencing will take place at the Redwood City courthouse, located at 400 County Center, at 9 a.m.