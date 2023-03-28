Three earthquakes near Pacifica rumble less than 3 minutes apart

Three relatively small earthquakes struck near Pacifica early Tuesday less than three minutes apart, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first, and strongest, of the quakes was measured at magnitude 3.5 less than a mile northeast of Pacifica at 6:01 a.m. It was followed by a pair of 2.6 magnitude temblors, one at 6:03 a.m. and the next at 6:04 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people typically report feeling earthquakes larger than about magnitude 2.5.