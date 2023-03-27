News

Wind advisory issued ahead of latest storm for much of Bay Area

Peninsula can expect from between a half-inch to 1 1/2 inches of rain

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 27, 2023, 4:26 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A downed tree on a house on Cowper Street in Palo Alto during windy weather on March 14, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Yet another big storm is forecast to blow through the Bay Area this week, with the biggest impacts expected throughout the day Tuesday.

The wet, windy weather will likely arrive late Monday and slowly taper off by Thursday, but not before dumping up to 3 or 4 inches of rain in the hardest hit areas.

Also, on Monday morning the National Weather Service expanded its wind advisory beyond the coast to include hilly areas in the interior north bay, east bay and eastern Santa Clara County.

Forecasts are showing peak wind gusts reaching 55 miles per hour with stronger gusts possible at higher elevations.

The highest rainfall totals — up to 4 inches — are expected in the north bay's coastal and interior mountains, the highest peaks in the Santa Cruz Mountains and in the Santa Lucia range in San Benito and Monterey counties, which could also see some snowfall.

The San Francisco Peninsula, the East Bay and South Bay valleys can expect from between a half-inch to 1 1/2 inches of rain as the weather moves south across the region in bands, with a possible break expected before Wednesday's showers.

In addition to the cold, wet and windy conditions, coastal areas will see an increase flood danger as a storm surge of 1 to 2 feet results in "astronomical high tide levels" that should peak at 12:54 p.m. Wednesday and 1:18 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

