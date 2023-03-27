Wind advisory issued ahead of latest storm for much of Bay Area

Yet another big storm is forecast to blow through the Bay Area this week, with the biggest impacts expected throughout the day Tuesday.

The wet, windy weather will likely arrive late Monday and slowly taper off by Thursday, but not before dumping up to 3 or 4 inches of rain in the hardest hit areas.

Also, on Monday morning the National Weather Service expanded its wind advisory beyond the coast to include hilly areas in the interior north bay, east bay and eastern Santa Clara County.

Forecasts are showing peak wind gusts reaching 55 miles per hour with stronger gusts possible at higher elevations.

The highest rainfall totals — up to 4 inches — are expected in the north bay's coastal and interior mountains, the highest peaks in the Santa Cruz Mountains and in the Santa Lucia range in San Benito and Monterey counties, which could also see some snowfall.