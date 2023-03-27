News

Stretch of Highway 84 near Woodside remains closed in both directions due to landslide

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 27, 2023, 11:19 am 0
A map of where the road is closed near Woodside. Courtesy Caltrans.

A 250-foot-wide slide caused by recent heavy rains continues to shut down a stretch of road in both directions on Highway 84 at Portola Road near Woodside. The public is advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes, according to notice from Caltrans on Friday, March 24.

The roadway fell in on March 9, according to Caltrans, and crews are working to fix the roadway, which is "not safe for motorists to travel at this time." Workers are clearing the site of trees, performing geotechnical borings (excavating the ground), repairing the slope and constructing a retaining structure.

There is no estimated timeline for repairs since the area continues to be impacted by storms, according to the Caltrans website.

"As the saturation levels decrease and the stability improves, crews can safe(l)y implement repairs," according to Caltrans. "Caltrans would like to thank the public for their continued patience and support as we work to repair the roadway."

For updates and more information, go here.

The National Weather Service anticipates a cold front will arrive late Monday, March 27, and go into Tuesday, March 28, morning bringing strong winds and moderate to heavy rain.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

