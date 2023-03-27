News

Menlo Park man arrested for domestic violence after he allegedly choked victim, barricaded himself inside apartment

by Bay City News Service / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 27, 2023, 9:36 am
Menlo police cars parked at the station. Michelle Le/The Almanac

A 27-year-old Menlo Park man was arrested early Sunday morning for alleged domestic violence, police said in a press release.

Officers responded at 2:02 a.m. to an apartment on Coleman Place on reports of domestic assault. A woman at the scene alleged that the suspect choked her following a verbal altercation between the pair. Police said the woman was able to escape the apartment and called 911.

According to police, the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment and refused to come out until officers talked him into surrendering at 4:27 a.m. The victim was treated for injuries but is expected to survive.

Police said a search of the apartment revealed four guns, several boxes of ammunition and a high-capacity magazine drum which were seized due to the suspect's arrest. The man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, false imprisonment and resisting arrest, and was taken into custody without incident and booked into the San Mateo County jail.

