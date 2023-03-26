Community briefs: Upcoming events, TIDE Academy and Sequoia district win honors

The three-story campus earned the AIA Committee on Architecture for Education's Award of Excellence and a Coalition for Adequate School Housing (CASH) Award of Excellence in 2022.

"TIDE was a wonderful collaborative experience focused on spaces that encourage student choice, critical thinking and inquiry-based learning," said LPA Director of K-12 Kate Mraw in a statement. "These awards are validation from our peers that our work matters and it's making a difference."

The American Institute of Architects praised the high school for creating an "array of indoor-outdoor learning environments on a tight urban site."

The American Institute of Architects has awarded LPA Design Studios a 2023 Architecture Award for the design of TIDE Academy in Menlo Park, according to a March 6 press release.

"If it weren't for this work, we wouldn't be where we are now," said Redwood City School District Superintendent John Baker in a statement. "The collaborative has done amazing things for us."

"We get to go directly into the child's world, partner with the important adults in their lives, and better serve the students and families we are consulting with," wrote a Stanford clinical fellow, who said it was unique for clinic-based work.

The partners have been supporting student mental health so that students can learn and provide research-backed information so staff can assist students. The partnership hosted bimonthly clinical consultancies, conducted original research to investigate district questions about advancing mental health support systems, developed coordinated systems to support students, and established research-informed support relating to program planning, design, evaluation and improvement.

The Stanford Redwood City Sequoia School Mental Health Collaborative formed in 2020 to address an influx of students in the area experiencing chronic sadness and/or hopelessness, with episodes lasting two or more weeks and disrupting their ability to do their usual activities. About a third of youth in the region are struggling with this issue, according to the 2023 Silicon Valley Index .

The Stanford Redwood City Sequoia School Mental Health Collaborative was recognized with a 2023 Community Partnership award by Stanford University's Office of Community Engagement on March 3, according to a press release. The collaborative is made up of the Redwood City School District, the Sequoia Union High School District, the John W. Gardner Center for Youth and their Communities, and the Center for Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing at Stanford.

Shows are 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, and Friday, March 31; and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, and take place at the Hillview Middle School Performing Arts Center, 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park.

Tickets are $10 each in advance; and $15 each at the door (cash only).

The campus community nominated winners and a committee of university and community representatives selected awardees. The awards recognize these joint efforts in tackling problems at the community level and advancing the public good.

Community briefs: Upcoming events, TIDE Academy and Sequoia district win honors