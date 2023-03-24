News

Peninsula Health Care District selects Ana Maria Pulido as CEO

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Fri, Mar 24, 2023
Ana Maria Pulido. Courtesy Peninsula Health Care District.

The Peninsula Health Care District Board of Directors announced Thursday, March 23, that Ana Maria Pulido will be its new chief executive officer starting April 10, according to a press release.

Pulido most recently served as director of public affairs for the San Mateo County Community College District. She was also a member of the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees for 12 years.

"Ana Maria's extensive record of service throughout San Mateo County includes commendable experience working with local leaders and public agencies to understand the health and social service needs of our community," said board Chair Lawrence W. Cappel in a statement. "Her knowledge of the various stakeholder communities we serve makes her the perfect fit for our organization and our goals."

Before her job at the community college district, Pulido, a native of East Palo Alto, handled communications for the Sequoia Union High School District.

"Having deep roots in San Mateo County, I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve as Peninsula Health Care District's next chief executive officer," Pulido said in a statement. "I would like to thank the board of directors for their trust in my leadership."

Pulido holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from San Francisco State University and a master's degree in public administration from the University of San Francisco.

Pulido's contract is for three years with a starting salary of $226,000 annually.

The district serves San Bruno, Millbrae, Burlingame, Hillsborough, San Mateo and Foster City. The tax-funded organization brings health-focused programs and services to the community, including running the Peninsula Health & Fitness Center, along with dental and mental health services.

Go to the district's website for more information.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.