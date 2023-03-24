Peninsula Health Care District selects Ana Maria Pulido as CEO

The Peninsula Health Care District Board of Directors announced Thursday, March 23, that Ana Maria Pulido will be its new chief executive officer starting April 10, according to a press release.

Pulido most recently served as director of public affairs for the San Mateo County Community College District. She was also a member of the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees for 12 years.

"Ana Maria's extensive record of service throughout San Mateo County includes commendable experience working with local leaders and public agencies to understand the health and social service needs of our community," said board Chair Lawrence W. Cappel in a statement. "Her knowledge of the various stakeholder communities we serve makes her the perfect fit for our organization and our goals."

Before her job at the community college district, Pulido, a native of East Palo Alto, handled communications for the Sequoia Union High School District.

"Having deep roots in San Mateo County, I am truly honored to have the opportunity to serve as Peninsula Health Care District's next chief executive officer," Pulido said in a statement. "I would like to thank the board of directors for their trust in my leadership."