News

GoFundMe set up for man killed by fallen tree in Portola Valley raises $66K

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 24, 2023, 11:08 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A GoFundMe has been launched for Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz, 29, the man killed Tuesday, March 21, in a freak accident when a tree fell on his van on Alpine Road in Portola Valley.

Able Plumbing, Sewer and Drain, his employer, created the funeral expense fund. So far, nearly 700 donations, totaling $66,333, have been made.

"Jesus had just completed a job for one of our valued customers when the accident happened," Able wrote in the GoFundMe page. "He was a skilled plumber who took pride in his work and always went above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction. ... As we mourn the loss of our colleague and friend, we would like to offer our support to his family by creating this GoFundMe page to help with his funeral expenses."

Cruz Diaz, of San Jose, was driving eastbound on Alpine Road around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when high winds knocked down a large tree that fell on his car.

Medics pronounced Cruz Diaz dead at the scene after emergency responders removed large branches from the vehicle to get to him.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

While crews were attempting to remove the man from the white van he was driving, three more trees fell in the same area, barely missing emergency crews and vehicles at the scene, according to Woodside Fire Protection District Fire Chief Rob Lindner and CHP Officer David LaRock.

Donate to the GoFundMe page here.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

GoFundMe set up for man killed by fallen tree in Portola Valley raises $66K

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 24, 2023, 11:08 am

A GoFundMe has been launched for Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz, 29, the man killed Tuesday, March 21, in a freak accident when a tree fell on his van on Alpine Road in Portola Valley.

Able Plumbing, Sewer and Drain, his employer, created the funeral expense fund. So far, nearly 700 donations, totaling $66,333, have been made.

"Jesus had just completed a job for one of our valued customers when the accident happened," Able wrote in the GoFundMe page. "He was a skilled plumber who took pride in his work and always went above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction. ... As we mourn the loss of our colleague and friend, we would like to offer our support to his family by creating this GoFundMe page to help with his funeral expenses."

Cruz Diaz, of San Jose, was driving eastbound on Alpine Road around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when high winds knocked down a large tree that fell on his car.

Medics pronounced Cruz Diaz dead at the scene after emergency responders removed large branches from the vehicle to get to him.

While crews were attempting to remove the man from the white van he was driving, three more trees fell in the same area, barely missing emergency crews and vehicles at the scene, according to Woodside Fire Protection District Fire Chief Rob Lindner and CHP Officer David LaRock.

Donate to the GoFundMe page here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.