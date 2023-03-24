GoFundMe set up for man killed by fallen tree in Portola Valley raises $66K

Slideshow Remnants of the trees that fell along Alpine Road near the Highway 280 south entrance on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Photo taken on March 23, 2023. Photo by Angela Swartz. Remnants of the trees that fell along Alpine Road near the Highway 280 south entrance on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Photo taken on March 23, 2023. Photo by Angela Swartz. Previous Next

A GoFundMe has been launched for Jesus Ivan Cruz Diaz, 29, the man killed Tuesday, March 21, in a freak accident when a tree fell on his van on Alpine Road in Portola Valley.

Able Plumbing, Sewer and Drain, his employer, created the funeral expense fund. So far, nearly 700 donations, totaling $66,333, have been made.

"Jesus had just completed a job for one of our valued customers when the accident happened," Able wrote in the GoFundMe page. "He was a skilled plumber who took pride in his work and always went above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction. ... As we mourn the loss of our colleague and friend, we would like to offer our support to his family by creating this GoFundMe page to help with his funeral expenses."

Cruz Diaz, of San Jose, was driving eastbound on Alpine Road around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday when high winds knocked down a large tree that fell on his car.

Medics pronounced Cruz Diaz dead at the scene after emergency responders removed large branches from the vehicle to get to him.