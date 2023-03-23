Storm pushes San Francisquito Creek to its ninth highest recorded level

The San Francisquito Creek experienced one of its highest streamflow rates in the history of the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Association (JPA) in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 22.

The peak streamflow was the ninth highest recorded, at 4,080 cubic feet per second, according to the JPA’s records, but remained just below flood stage and so no flood warnings were issued.

The creek's flow sensors were monitored throughout the night, according to the city's storm update released shortly before 8 p.m. on March 22. Creek banks along Woodland Avenue, as well as other areas, are saturated and unstable, so anyone who wants to view the creek should do it from a safe distance, due to the risk of erosion and collapse.

Menlo Park said that there are downed trees, branches or debris in over 50 locations around the city. Public Works crews will be clearing them throughout the week, and caution is advised while walking, biking or driving by.

More storms are expected early next week. Residents who need sandbags can fill them at the following locations: the Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive; Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77 at 1467 Chilco St.; and the temporary pop-up at the Pope St. island at 222 Laurel Ave.