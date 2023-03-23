News

Storm pushes San Francisquito Creek to its ninth highest recorded level

Streamflow in the early hours of March 22 remained just below flood level, Menlo Park officials say

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

A view of San Francisquito Creek near Woodland Avenue and Middlefield Road in Menlo Park on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Cameron Rebosio.

The San Francisquito Creek experienced one of its highest streamflow rates in the history of the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Association (JPA) in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 22.

The peak streamflow was the ninth highest recorded, at 4,080 cubic feet per second, according to the JPA’s records, but remained just below flood stage and so no flood warnings were issued.

The creek's flow sensors were monitored throughout the night, according to the city's storm update released shortly before 8 p.m. on March 22. Creek banks along Woodland Avenue, as well as other areas, are saturated and unstable, so anyone who wants to view the creek should do it from a safe distance, due to the risk of erosion and collapse.

A view of San Francisquito Creek via the San Francisquito Creek at West Bayshore Road. Courtesy City of Palo Alto.

Menlo Park said that there are downed trees, branches or debris in over 50 locations around the city. Public Works crews will be clearing them throughout the week, and caution is advised while walking, biking or driving by.

Sections of a fallen tree are waiting to be removed from the Barclays parking lot across from Menlo Park Fire Protection District's Station 1 on Middlefield Road in Menlo Park on March 23, 2023. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

More storms are expected early next week. Residents who need sandbags can fill them at the following locations: the Burgess Park parking lot at Alma Street and Burgess Drive; Menlo Park Fire Station No. 77 at 1467 Chilco St.; and the temporary pop-up at the Pope St. island at 222 Laurel Ave.

Small areas of Menlo Park remain without power, affecting over 100 customers, the city said. Most outages are expected to be resolved by 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23. Monitor outages on PG&E’s Outage Center.

The city of Menlo Park is prepared to reinstate the one-night hotel reimbursement policy if outages extend into Thursday evening. Information will be posted on the city’s website by 3 p.m. if the policy goes into effect. PG&E also offers hotel discounts.

Comments

DavidSoni
Registered user
Menlo Park: The Willows
8 hours ago
DavidSoni, Menlo Park: The Willows
Registered user
8 hours ago

Would be interesting to know the dates & levels for the previous 8 highest levels. Thanks

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.