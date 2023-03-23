Five new shops open at Town & Country Village

New York-based Faherty, which offers high-quality clothing for men, women and children, opened Feb. 24 two doors down from Evereve. The store's outdoor-lifestyle wear includes clothing created by Native American designers, which is part of a company initiative to support indigenous culture and communities.

Among the new retailers, Evereve, which opened this month next to the Athleta store, is one of the largest retailers at Town & Country Village with a 4,000-square-foot space; it sells more than 150 clothing brands.

The new stores, Faherty, Pact, Coyuchi and Evereve, and The Penny Ice Creamery, enter the retail scene in an improved business climate at the 70-year-old center, located at 855 El Camino Real and Embarcadero Road. Patronage has increased more than 13% since the end of the pandemic lockdown in 2021, the center stated in a press release.

Four new sustainability-focused, fair-trade apparel and homegoods stores and a handcrafted ice cream shop are the newest additions to Town & Country Village , the Palo Alto shopping center announced Wednesday, March 22.

"I know that there's a lot of people that appreciate good food, and food that has a great intention that goes into it," co-owner Zach Davis said in February.

The product is made from scratch with organic and sustainably grown ingredients from local farms. The company pasteurizes its own milk for total control of the ice cream's quality.

In the culinary vein, The Penny Ice Creamery, which has four locations in Santa Cruz County, will open at Town & Country this spring . The store offers cones with hand-torched marshmallow fluff topping. Ice cream flavors are ever evolving, ranging from Tahitian vanilla to Earl Grey tea, fresh mint chip, Verve coffee, chocolate almond praline and bourbon bacon chocolate.

Brian Bokman, retail broker for Town & Country Village, said the center is excited to have these stores because they're in line with what Peninsula residents and families want: products that are "manufactured with the planet’s health in mind."

Of the two stores that are expanding, Marine Layer, a San Francisco-based casualwear brand that originally opened at Town & Country Village in 2015, added 900 square feet for a total of 1,800 square feet. Gott's Roadside eatery plans to expand its space by 605 square feet this spring.

"We feel a kinship with the area in the way people appreciate high quality food, seasonal flavors, and responsible sourcing. There's a celebration of handcrafted products and we want to be part of that celebration,” she said.

Kendra Baker, also owner and pastry chef, said that Palo Alto families who visited their Santa Cruz locations have been encouraging them to open a store on the Peninsula.

He noted that the hyperlocal ingredients are added thoughtfully to maximize flavor. The fresh mint, for example, is added to the ice cream when it is chilled after pasteurization to avoid bitterness.

Town & Country has evolved from a 1950s shopping mall to a modern lifestyle, activity and retail center with 56 retail shops. The center's planned community events this spring and summer will include its annual Bunny Hop, Sidewalk Sales and back-to-school promotions, the center stated.

Five new shops open at Town & Country Village

Clothing, homegoods and handcrafted ice cream tenants move in as post-pandemic shopping returns

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 11:36 am

Associate Digital Editor Kate Bradshaw contributed to this report.