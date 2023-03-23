Evacuation advisory still in effect on Day Two of Woodside mudslide

It's Day Two of an evacuation advisory on the 600-800 block of Patrol Road in Woodside due to a mudslide.

The warning to evacuate went into effect on Wednesday, March 22, and as of Thursday, is still affecting 30 homes in the neighborhood.

Town Engineer Sean Rose and Town Geologist Andrew Mead visited Patrol Road and determined that debris could be removed without inducing a further slide, according to Town Manager Kevin Bryant. The debris has since been removed, he said in an email.

"The evacuation advisory for the 600-800 block of Patrol Road will remain in effect as the ground remains saturated and additional land movement could occur," he said. "The town will continue to monitor and assess the area over the next couple of days."

On Wednesday around 8 a.m., the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office told residents on the block on Twitter: