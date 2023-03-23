News

Evacuation advisory still in effect on Day Two of Woodside mudslide

30 homes on Patrol Road are impacted by the mudslide

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 23, 2023, 11:04 am 0
Flooding from a mudslide off Patrol Road in Woodside on March 22, 2023. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

It's Day Two of an evacuation advisory on the 600-800 block of Patrol Road in Woodside due to a mudslide.

The warning to evacuate went into effect on Wednesday, March 22, and as of Thursday, is still affecting 30 homes in the neighborhood.

Town Engineer Sean Rose and Town Geologist Andrew Mead visited Patrol Road and determined that debris could be removed without inducing a further slide, according to Town Manager Kevin Bryant. The debris has since been removed, he said in an email.

"The evacuation advisory for the 600-800 block of Patrol Road will remain in effect as the ground remains saturated and additional land movement could occur," he said. "The town will continue to monitor and assess the area over the next couple of days."

On Wednesday around 8 a.m., the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office told residents on the block on Twitter:

"If you live in this area, please pack your 'Go Bag,' with necessary essentials: insurance policy, pets, medications, a change of clothes, and LEAVE NOW."

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office alerted people on Twitter that Woodside Road is closed to through traffic from Tripp Road to Portola Road because of a developing sink hole. There's no estimated time of reopening.

Wunderlich County Park, which is nearby the street closure, is also closed while "staff assess damage from heavy rainfall and high winds and determine when parks can safely open," according San Mateo County Parks.

A sink hole forming on Woodside Road from Tripp Road to Portola Road in Woodside on March 23, 2023. Courtesy San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Residents who live from 600-800 Patrol Road in Woodside on March 22, 2023. Google Maps.

Check back for updates.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

