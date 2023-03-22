News

Former community college head's preliminary hearing delayed again

Ron Galatolo's corruption case was continued until May 16

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Ron Galatolo. Courtesy San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Again seeking to exclude email evidence from his trial, former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo is taking the fight to the California Supreme Court. Judge Amarra A. Lee intended to set a preliminary hearing date for Galatolo on Wednesday, March 22, but she agreed to the defense's request to continue the case for two months while the state Supreme Court reviews the appeal.

In February, the state Court of Appeals upheld San Mateo County Judge Jeffrey Finigan's ruling on the discovery of emails seized from Galatolo's former attorney's office by law enforcement, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe in March 22 media notes.

"One last stop before we can move this case forward," Wagstaffe said in an email.

The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that in January, a judge ruled that email evidence taken from the office of Stephen Pahl, Galatolo's former lawyer, would be admissible in the case against Galatolo.

In April 2019, the DA's Office received a "whistleblower" complaint of alleged public corruption against members of the executive leadership team of the college district.

Galatolo is charged with allegedly awarding construction projects to vendors from whom he received "multiple valuable gifts," including tickets to concerts and sporting events, and international travel. Prosecutors also allege that Galatolo failed to disclose that he received "numerous valuable" gifts from construction firms that had business with the community college district. Elected and public officials are required annually to file a Form 700, also known as statements of economic interest.

Galatolo pleaded not guilty to all 21 felony charges filed against him on June 30, 2022. His initial arraignment was on April 27, 2022.

Galatolo remains out of custody on $150,000 cash bail. He is represented by Charles J. Smith.

The case is reset for May 16 at 9 a.m. to set a preliminary hearing date.

Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Comments

Brad
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
9 hours ago
Brad, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
9 hours ago

Thanks very much for keeping us updated, Angela. Much appreciated. I hope you will follow up again on May 16th, and I really hope the D.A. will pursue him to the ends of the earth to make sure justice will prevail! Just because he's rich doesnt mean he should get off lightly!

Doug
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
9 hours ago
Doug, Menlo Park: Downtown
Registered user
9 hours ago

I do hope they make exhaustive enquiries to determine the full state of the corruption perpetrated by
this man over an extended period of time. They should also check the finances of his partner.
A 10 year assets test versus his income might throw some light on the extent of his corruption. The IRS could conduct such tests.

