Former community college head's preliminary hearing delayed again

Again seeking to exclude email evidence from his trial, former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo is taking the fight to the California Supreme Court. Judge Amarra A. Lee intended to set a preliminary hearing date for Galatolo on Wednesday, March 22, but she agreed to the defense's request to continue the case for two months while the state Supreme Court reviews the appeal.

In February, the state Court of Appeals upheld San Mateo County Judge Jeffrey Finigan's ruling on the discovery of emails seized from Galatolo's former attorney's office by law enforcement, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe in March 22 media notes.

"One last stop before we can move this case forward," Wagstaffe said in an email.

The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that in January, a judge ruled that email evidence taken from the office of Stephen Pahl, Galatolo's former lawyer, would be admissible in the case against Galatolo.

In April 2019, the DA's Office received a "whistleblower" complaint of alleged public corruption against members of the executive leadership team of the college district.