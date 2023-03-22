News

Evacuation order called on Patrol Road in Woodside amid mudslide

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 22, 2023, 9:56 am 0

Residents who live from 600-800 Patrol Road in Woodside on March 22, 2023. Google Maps.

The 600-800 block of Patrol Road in Woodside is under a "highly recommended evacuation" Wednesday, March 22, morning because of a mudslide, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Twitter account.

About 30 homes are impacted and the mudslide has shut down the road., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Angela Swartz
 
Angela Swartz joined The Almanac in 2018 and covers education and small towns. She has a background covering education, city politics and business. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Evacuation order called on Patrol Road in Woodside amid mudslide

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 22, 2023, 9:56 am

The 600-800 block of Patrol Road in Woodside is under a "highly recommended evacuation" Wednesday, March 22, morning because of a mudslide, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Twitter account.

About 30 homes are impacted and the mudslide has shut down the road., according to the Sheriff's Office.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.