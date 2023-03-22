Evacuation order called on Patrol Road in Woodside amid mudslide

The 600-800 block of Patrol Road in Woodside is under a "highly recommended evacuation" Wednesday, March 22, morning because of a mudslide, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Twitter account.

About 30 homes are impacted and the mudslide has shut down the road., according to the Sheriff's Office.