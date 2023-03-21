San Mateo County Board of Education announces new trustee

Hugo Torres has been selected to represent Trustee Area Seven on the San Mateo County Board of Education.

Torres was provisionally sworn into office on Thursday, March 16. His appointment will become permanent unless a petition for a special election is filed with the San Mateo County Office of Education within 30 days of the provisional appointment.

"I'm here to make sure that different perspectives are being brought to the table," Torres said in a statement. "It's my main priority to make sure the needs of our teachers and communities are being met and that their voices are being heard."

Area Seven includes Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and a number of unincorporated areas in the county. Before taking on this role, Torres was director of programs for Siena Youth Center and has been an active classroom teacher at Holy Family School in the St. Francis Center in Redwood City.

Torres holds a bachelor's degree in American studies, a K-9 teaching certification and a master's degree in nonprofit administration. He is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in educational leadership.