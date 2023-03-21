News

San Mateo County Board of Education announces new trustee

Hugo Torres has been provisionally appointed to the San Mateo County Board of Education

by Staff / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 21, 2023, 10:41 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Hugo Torres, Trustee Area Seven for the San Mateo County Board of Education. Courtesy San Mateo County Office of Education.

Hugo Torres has been selected to represent Trustee Area Seven on the San Mateo County Board of Education.

Torres was provisionally sworn into office on Thursday, March 16. His appointment will become permanent unless a petition for a special election is filed with the San Mateo County Office of Education within 30 days of the provisional appointment.

"I'm here to make sure that different perspectives are being brought to the table," Torres said in a statement. "It's my main priority to make sure the needs of our teachers and communities are being met and that their voices are being heard."

Area Seven includes Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and a number of unincorporated areas in the county. Before taking on this role, Torres was director of programs for Siena Youth Center and has been an active classroom teacher at Holy Family School in the St. Francis Center in Redwood City.

Torres holds a bachelor's degree in American studies, a K-9 teaching certification and a master's degree in nonprofit administration. He is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in educational leadership.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The vacancy on the board comes after former trustee Joe Ross announced his resignation effective March 16. For more information, click here.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

San Mateo County Board of Education announces new trustee

Hugo Torres has been provisionally appointed to the San Mateo County Board of Education

by Staff / Redwood City Pulse

Uploaded: Tue, Mar 21, 2023, 10:41 am

Hugo Torres has been selected to represent Trustee Area Seven on the San Mateo County Board of Education.

Torres was provisionally sworn into office on Thursday, March 16. His appointment will become permanent unless a petition for a special election is filed with the San Mateo County Office of Education within 30 days of the provisional appointment.

"I'm here to make sure that different perspectives are being brought to the table," Torres said in a statement. "It's my main priority to make sure the needs of our teachers and communities are being met and that their voices are being heard."

Area Seven includes Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton, Woodside, Portola Valley and a number of unincorporated areas in the county. Before taking on this role, Torres was director of programs for Siena Youth Center and has been an active classroom teacher at Holy Family School in the St. Francis Center in Redwood City.

Torres holds a bachelor's degree in American studies, a K-9 teaching certification and a master's degree in nonprofit administration. He is currently pursuing his doctorate degree in educational leadership.

The vacancy on the board comes after former trustee Joe Ross announced his resignation effective March 16. For more information, click here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.