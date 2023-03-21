Former community college PR head pleads no contest to sex with minors charges

NEWS ALERT: Storm-blown tree falls on van, killing its driver

Rojo met the girls at a hotel at Santana Row in San Jose, gave them alcohol and sexually assaulted them, the girls told police.

Rojo allegedly met a 15-year-old girl on a dating app in November 2020. He then paid her and her friend, 14, to exchange nude photos, according to the DA's Office.

The prosecution is seeking a prison commitment. If the judge places Rojo on probation, then the prosecution will "object to alternative programs, as we believe a jail sentence is appropriate for this conduct," said Cynthia Sumida, public information officer for the DA's Office, in an email.

Rojo, 54, of Stockton, who served as the district's interim director of public affairs, faces up to three years and eight months in prison. Judge Javier Alcala has indicated that he would consider a probation sentence, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Richard Rojo, San Mateo County Community College District's former head of public relations, pleaded no contest on March 15 for engaging in sexual acts with two minors.

The community college district placed Rojo on administrative leave in May 2021 after he was arrested. The district fired Rojo in June 2021, according to the district.

In 2021, Rojo turned himself in to the San Jose Police Department after an arrest warrant was issued for him, police said.

Rojo admitted the aggravating factors, namely that the victims were vulnerable and that he committed the crimes in a manner that required planning and sophistication, according to the DA's Office.

Abuse like this is characterized as commercial sexual exploitation of children, a "range of crimes and activities involving the sexual abuse or exploitation of a child for the financial benefit of any person or in exchange for anything of value (including monetary and non-monetary benefits) given or received by any person," according to the U.S. Department of Justice .

Milpitas police were alerted in December 2020 of the alleged abuse, after one of the girls tried to kill herself by overdosing on melatonin, the Palo Alto Daily Post reported .

