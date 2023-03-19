Letter to the editor: Will Stanford's endowment pay for student growth?

It is open to question whether Stanford's contribution of an "endowment" to the Menlo Elementary School District will offset the costs of educating children who may come to reside in the soon-to-be-opened 215-unit Middle Plaza housing project on El Camino Camino. If not, district taxpayers will wind up subsidizing one of the nation's wealthiest universities.

Stanford's contribution is $1.5 million. When coupled with the city of Menlo Park's contribution of an additional $1 million, prudent investment of the total $2.5 million endowment can reasonably be expected to yield 5-6%, or from $125,000 to $150,000 per year.

If Stanford's practice with respect to its own endowment is followed, something like two-thirds of the annual earnings would be available for current use and the remainder would be added to the endowment to maintain its effective size after compensating for inflation. Thus, maybe as much as $100,000 a year may be available from the endowment to pay for educating students.

If we assume a per student cost of $20,000 a year, which is in the middle between the statewide average and the actual Menlo Park Elementary numbers, the endowment will cover five students.

The Almanac news story about the endowment did not state how many elementary school students Stanford projects to be living in the Middle Plaza complex. If it is more than five, the endowment will not cover the cost. In the absence of property tax revenue, taxpayers will be subsidizing Stanford.