News

Letter to the editor: Will Stanford's endowment pay for student growth?

by James Madison

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 19, 2023, 8:06 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Construction at Stanford's Middle Plaza development at 500 El Camino Real in Menlo Park. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

It is open to question whether Stanford's contribution of an "endowment" to the Menlo Elementary School District will offset the costs of educating children who may come to reside in the soon-to-be-opened 215-unit Middle Plaza housing project on El Camino Camino. If not, district taxpayers will wind up subsidizing one of the nation's wealthiest universities.

Stanford's contribution is $1.5 million. When coupled with the city of Menlo Park's contribution of an additional $1 million, prudent investment of the total $2.5 million endowment can reasonably be expected to yield 5-6%, or from $125,000 to $150,000 per year.

If Stanford's practice with respect to its own endowment is followed, something like two-thirds of the annual earnings would be available for current use and the remainder would be added to the endowment to maintain its effective size after compensating for inflation. Thus, maybe as much as $100,000 a year may be available from the endowment to pay for educating students.

If we assume a per student cost of $20,000 a year, which is in the middle between the statewide average and the actual Menlo Park Elementary numbers, the endowment will cover five students.

The Almanac news story about the endowment did not state how many elementary school students Stanford projects to be living in the Middle Plaza complex. If it is more than five, the endowment will not cover the cost. In the absence of property tax revenue, taxpayers will be subsidizing Stanford.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Whether the development generates property tax revenue will depend on how it is managed. If Stanford manages the property directly, it will remain tax exempt. On the other hand, if, as has been the case with the Stanford's shopping center and other property, Stanford enters into a long-term lease arrangement with a for-profit property management enterprise, the resulting leasehold interest may be subject to property taxes.

What the tax revenue may be will depend on the assessed valuation of the leasehold interest. Whether any tax revenue will be sufficient, when added to the endowment to compensate the Elementary District for the students residing in the Middle Plaza complex, will depend on how many students come to be involved.

Thus, whether district taxpayers should be appreciative of the Stanford endowment or will be subsidizing Stanford will depend on future developments.

James Madison

Holly Avenue, Menlo Park

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Letter to the editor: Will Stanford's endowment pay for student growth?

by James Madison /

Uploaded: Sun, Mar 19, 2023, 8:06 am

It is open to question whether Stanford's contribution of an "endowment" to the Menlo Elementary School District will offset the costs of educating children who may come to reside in the soon-to-be-opened 215-unit Middle Plaza housing project on El Camino Camino. If not, district taxpayers will wind up subsidizing one of the nation's wealthiest universities.

Stanford's contribution is $1.5 million. When coupled with the city of Menlo Park's contribution of an additional $1 million, prudent investment of the total $2.5 million endowment can reasonably be expected to yield 5-6%, or from $125,000 to $150,000 per year.

If Stanford's practice with respect to its own endowment is followed, something like two-thirds of the annual earnings would be available for current use and the remainder would be added to the endowment to maintain its effective size after compensating for inflation. Thus, maybe as much as $100,000 a year may be available from the endowment to pay for educating students.

If we assume a per student cost of $20,000 a year, which is in the middle between the statewide average and the actual Menlo Park Elementary numbers, the endowment will cover five students.

The Almanac news story about the endowment did not state how many elementary school students Stanford projects to be living in the Middle Plaza complex. If it is more than five, the endowment will not cover the cost. In the absence of property tax revenue, taxpayers will be subsidizing Stanford.

Whether the development generates property tax revenue will depend on how it is managed. If Stanford manages the property directly, it will remain tax exempt. On the other hand, if, as has been the case with the Stanford's shopping center and other property, Stanford enters into a long-term lease arrangement with a for-profit property management enterprise, the resulting leasehold interest may be subject to property taxes.

What the tax revenue may be will depend on the assessed valuation of the leasehold interest. Whether any tax revenue will be sufficient, when added to the endowment to compensate the Elementary District for the students residing in the Middle Plaza complex, will depend on how many students come to be involved.

Thus, whether district taxpayers should be appreciative of the Stanford endowment or will be subsidizing Stanford will depend on future developments.

James Madison

Holly Avenue, Menlo Park

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.