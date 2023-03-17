SRI considers up to 800 housing units in its proposed mixed-use project in Menlo Park

The Menlo Park City Council has approved SRI's Parkline project for an environmental impact report (EIR) at a March 14 City Council meeting, exploring options up to 800 units of housing.

Parkline developer Lane Partners has shown its plans for building a massive mixed-use project with office, residential and recreational space on SRI's 63-acre research campus. Lane Partners plans to demolish all but three of the existing buildings currently on the site.

Under the original plans, the development would have been split between a 53-acre office district and a 10-acre residential district containing 450 units and a separately zoned area designated to be leased to an affordable housing developer for up to 100 units. Lane Partners also planned to exceed the 25% minimum required amount of open space by making 38% of the site publicly accessible open space. At a planning commission meeting, Lane Partners and SRI agreed to consider more density in the housing proposed for the 10-acre residential district, upping the units explored in the EIR to 800. The project's amount of open space would remain the same as originally proposed.

Residents came out to speak on the development, which didn't begin council discussion until 11 p.m. There was a large amount of support for the low-income housing units, particularly designating land for 100% affordable housing on SRI's campus.

"Menlo Park needs housing that's accessible to not only the rich and famous, but the nurses, teachers, and small business owners were vital to strong communities," resident Michael Rosa said.