Tech CEO arrested for peeping into woman's restroom stall in January now connected to three more cases, police say

The Palo Alto tech company CEO who was arrested on suspicion of peeping into a woman's bathroom stall in Mountain View in January has now been connected to at least three other cases, according to Mountain View police detectives.

The Mountain View Police Department shared updates on the case in a March 15 Twitter thread.

"Eduardo Moreno has been connected to at least three other cases — two out of Palo Alto and an additional case in Mountain View — by our detectives," police wrote in the tweet. "Based on our ongoing investigation, we believe there may be additional victims."

Police encouraged any other victims to reach out to Detective Josh Gould at [email protected]

Moreno was arrested Jan. 2 by Mountain View police, who received reports from a woman who said she was in the bathroom at the Panera Bread on El Monte Avenue when a man put his head under the stall to look at her. She reportedly screamed and then the man ran out of the restroom and into the street.