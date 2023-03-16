News

Tech CEO arrested for peeping into woman's restroom stall in January now connected to three more cases, police say

Authorities looking to speak with additional victims

by Malea Martin / Mountain View Voice

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 16, 2023, 5:26 pm
The Palo Alto tech company CEO who was arrested on suspicion of peeping into a woman's bathroom stall in Mountain View in January has now been connected to at least three other cases, according to Mountain View police detectives.

The Mountain View Police Department shared updates on the case in a March 15 Twitter thread.

"Eduardo Moreno has been connected to at least three other cases — two out of Palo Alto and an additional case in Mountain View — by our detectives," police wrote in the tweet. "Based on our ongoing investigation, we believe there may be additional victims."

Police encouraged any other victims to reach out to Detective Josh Gould at [email protected]

Moreno was arrested Jan. 2 by Mountain View police, who received reports from a woman who said she was in the bathroom at the Panera Bread on El Monte Avenue when a man put his head under the stall to look at her. She reportedly screamed and then the man ran out of the restroom and into the street.

The victim chased after him and confronted him near El Camino Real. She tried to capture a picture of him, but he reportedly grabbed her phone and pushed her, before taking off running toward Marich Way. He was tackled by a group of bystanders.

The victim identified the suspect, 35-year-old Moreno, and he was arrested on suspicion of robbery and peeping.

Moreno is the CEO of Palo Alto-based tech company SeaDrone Inc., police confirmed at the time. He was booked into the Santa Clara County jail.

Malea Martin
Malea Martin covers the city hall beat in Mountain View. Before joining the Mountain View Voice in 2022, she covered local politics and education for New Times San Luis Obispo, a weekly newspaper on the Central Coast of California. Read more >>

