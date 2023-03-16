Palo Alto woman dies in Joshua Tree crash

A Palo Alto resident was killed in a crash with a pickup truck that left three others with moderate to major injuries in Joshua Tree on Saturday, March 11, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Identified as 45-year-old Katherine Loarie, she was pronounced dead at the scene, a press release from the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department states.

The crash happened at around 12:20 p.m. on eastbound state Route 62, east of Sunview Road, according to a CHP press release. Loarie was driving a 2023 Nissan Rogue and stopped on the right shoulder before then turning left and crossing paths with a 2018 Ford F-250.

The Ford pickup truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Muskego, Wisconsin, was heading east just before the crash. The front of his vehicle hit the driver's side of the Nissan, the CHP press release states. Loarie was pronounced dead at 12:39 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Department.

Loarie's passenger, a 47-year-old man from Switzerland, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs with major injuries. The Ford driver and his passenger, a 67-year-old woman, were both taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree for treatment of moderate injuries.