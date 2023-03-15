News

San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury seeking applicants for its next term

by staff / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 15, 2023, 9:41 am 0
The San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury is currently accepting applications from interested individuals to serve for the upcoming term.

The Civil Grand Jury is a group of citizens investigating various community issues, such as government operations and public services. Members of the Grand Jury have the power to make recommendations and play an important role in the justice system.

To be eligible for the Civil Grand Jury, applicants must be at least 18 years old and a resident of San Mateo County.

The application deadline is March 31. All applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and finalists will be invited for an interview.

Apply here.

