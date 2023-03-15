News

Menlo Park residents invited to community forum on recent power outages

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Mar 15, 2023, 11:32 am 0
Peninsula officials will host a forum to discuss power outages that took place between Feb. 21 and 24. Photo by Sammy Dallal.

Residents of Menlo Park are invited to join a forum on Thursday, March 16, to talk about recent power outages.

This forum will address the outages that took place on Feb. 21-24 and review the causes, the process for restoring power and the method of communicating information. The forum will also discuss reimbursements available to community members for losses due to outages.

The forum will be hosted by East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier, Assemblymember Diane Papan, State Sen. Josh Becker, San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum, and representatives from the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management and PG&E.

The hybrid meeting will be held both in-person at the East Palo Alto City Council Chambers, 2415 University Ave., and on Zoom, and will be held Thursday, March 16 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter.

