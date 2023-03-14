Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the Peninsula

St. Patrick's Day at The Guild with The Hooks and Culann's Hounds: Head to the Menlo Park for live Irish music at The Guild on St. Patrick's Day. The Hooks are a Celtic-inspired band from Ireland that blend traditional Irish folk music with rock and roll. Culann's Hounds, meanwhile, have been playing traditional Irish music for nearly two decades beginning with a run in a small Irish bar in San Francisco. This is an all-ages show, but children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Paint Night at Hop Dogma, March 15 from 6-8 p.m, 270 Capistrano Road Suite 22, Half Moon Bay; 650-560-8729, hopdogma.com . Instagram: @hopdogma . Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased via Venmo (@petecollom), PayPal ( [email protected] ) or phone at 650-454-6632.

Paint Night at Hop Dogma: Celebrate the holiday a couple of days early by painting a leprechaun-like gnome in a class led by artist Pete Collom. This class is friendly for all ages.

Whether you're looking to take advantage of food and drink specials or just want to listen to some live music, our running guide to Peninsula St. Patrick's Day happenings has you covered.

St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, giving revelers the perfect excuse to clock out of work early for happy hour with a full evening of festivities ahead of them. Some bars are even kicking the celebration off before typical business hours March 17, opening as early as 6 a.m.

The Gallowglasses at Oak + Violet: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with live music at the courtyard of the Park James Hotel from Gallowglasses Irish Band, beer, signature drinks and Irish specials. Attendees will have a chance to win a bottle of limited edition custom batch Park James red breast whiskey.

St. Paddy’s Beer Stroll, March 17 from 6 to 9 p.m., downtown Los Altos. Cost is $45 per person for advance tickets plus taxes and Eventbrite fees, $40 per person for 10 or more advance tickets at eventbrite.com . Day-of tickets are $50 plus fees.

St. Paddy’s Beer Stroll: Listen to live music and get unlimited samples of craft beer from breweries pouring at 21 different tasting sites throughout downtown Los Altos. Participating breweries include Sunnyvale-based ShaKa Brewing, Altamont Beer Works, Canyon Lakes Brewery and more. Ticket includes a collectible glass. Buy your tickets early: This event sells out every year. The stroll will be held rain or shine.

St. Patrick's Day at The Guild with The Hooks and Culann's Hounds, March 17 at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Tickets are $28-$48 at guildtheatre.com .

Crave: St. Patrick's Day Edition: Atlas Pizza Parlor in San Bruno hosts a night of house and techno music featuring Forest Green as the headliner, with support from Avand, Subcorv, re:run & Goddy, DJ Pavani and Garret McGrath.

Charcuterie & Cheese Class at Devil’s Canyon Brewing Co., 935 Washington St., San Carlos; 650-592-2739, devilscanyon.com . Instagram: @devilscanyon . Tickets for the class cost $80 per person plus fees at eventbrite.com. Classes are an hour long and will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Charcuterie & Cheese Class at Devil's Canyon: Chef Teena brings her charcuterie and cheese board design class to Devil's Canyon Brewing Company's Beer Friday for St. Patrick's Day. Beer Friday is from 4-10 p.m. and will feature live music from Mike Anuzzi (6-8:30 p.m.) and fare from food trucks Scratch, Lord of the Ribs BBQ and Melina's Kitchen.

St. Paddy's Day Party at Opal Social Club: Hip-hop, reggaeton, R&B and Top 40 hits will play all night at the downtown Mountain View 21-and-over club. Get $5 Irish whiskey shots before 11 p.m. VIP table service, bottle specials and packages and birthday specials are also available.

Gigi's Cafe, Burlingame: Get your corned beef and cabbage in sandwich form at Gigi's March 13-18: corned beef, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Thousand Island dressing and jalapeno kettle chips (yes, inside the sandwich) all toasted on thick-sliced marble rye bread. Quench your thirst with Leprechaun Lemonade (green lemonade).

Loma Mar Store, Loma Mar: From March 16-17, the Loma Mar Store will be serving a corned beef dinner special (made with pasture-raised beef from Pomponio Ranch in San Gregorio) and cabbage with carrots and potatoes. Beers on tap will be $5. Reservations are encouraged; walk-ins welcome as space permits.

O’Neill’s Irish Pub, San Mateo: The 25-year-old downtown San Mateo Irish pub will open at 6 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day. Drink selections include scotch, whiskey and beer (with Guinness on draft of course).

Original Joe's, Daly City: The Daly City standby will be serving its corned beef and cabbage special for St. Patrick's Day, alongside green cream-topped Irish coffees and chocolate Guinness cake with whipped cream cheese frosting.

Half Moon Bay Brewing Company, Half Moon Bay: The Coastside restaurant will be serving its Mavericks Classic Corn Beef along with $5 Jameson Dram shots to go with your draft beer March 17-19.

Steins Beer Garden, Mountain View: For one night only, this special dessert will be available at Steins Beer Garden in Mountain View: a white chocolate blondie with Baileys and toasted pecans, topped with vanilla whipped cream, vanilla ice cream, candied pecans and a drizzle of Baileys caramel.

Alhambra Irish House and Stephens Green, Redwood City and Mountain View: Alhambra Irish House in Redwood City and its sister restaurant Stephens Green in Mountain View are serving an entire menu of Irish dishes with a twist all March long. Expect dishes like corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes and mustard and whiskey cream sauce, Guinness cheese pretzels, and Baileys and chocolate bread pudding, plus drinks such as the Irish breakfast shot and an Irish coffee.

St. Patrick's Day After Celebration at Taplands, Santa Clara: Want to keep the St. Patrick's Day vibes going? Taplands is hosting an all-day party March 18 with their own Irish red ale, an Irish stout on tap and Irish food specials.

Pedro Point Brewing, Pacifica: Pedro Point Brewing will have music from Pirates of Manor and pop-up Poke a Go Go in the house for St. Patrick's Day, plus they're releasing a new double IPA, On Porpoise.

Fibbar Magees, Sunnyvale: The Irish pub will be open from 11-2 a.m. on St. Patrick's Day, with live music by DJs Jose Melendez and Seize. Their menu includes a list of Irish specials, from lamb stew to shepherd's pie.

Paddy O’Furniture at Freewheel Brewing Company: The band Paddy O’Furniture will be playing Irish jigs and music on St. Patrick’s Day. Check Freewheel’s Instagram for details on hours.

Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day on the Peninsula

From a beer stroll in Los Altos to Irish music in Menlo Park, our guide to St. Patrick's Day happenings