Swastikas, image of Hitler found drawn on Stanford student's dormitory door

Multiple swastikas and an image of Adolf Hitler drawn on a whiteboard were recently found on the dormitory door of an undergraduate Jewish student at Stanford University, according to officials with the school.

The student found the drawings Friday morning, March 10, which were subsequently reported both to Stanford's Department of Public Safety and to the university's Protected Identity Harm Reporting process.

Stanford public safety officers are currently investigating the drawings as a hate-motivated crime. According to the university, the person or people who made the drawings could be subject to legal or disciplinary actions.

"Purposely intimidating and threatening people based on protected identities is antithetical to Stanford's values," the university said Friday in a statement. "Antisemitism and other acts of hate and intolerance are unacceptable on this campus."

Stanford officials did not respond to a request for comment Monday about updates on the investigation into the drawings.