News

Flooding from heavy rain closes Middlefield Road at Menlo-Atherton High

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 13, 2023, 11:31 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Flooding closed Middlefield Road between Ravenswood and Oak Grove Avenues on March 12, 2023. Courtesy Jan Weber.

Flooding from heavy rain on Sunday, March 12, forced the closure of Middlefield Road between Ravenswood and Oak Grove avenues for about two hours.

Atherton police announced the closure at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, and said the stretch of road, which runs along the entrance to Menlo-Atherton High School, reopened at 11:45 a.m.

During this winter's intense storms and heavy rains, partial or full closures of the busy north-south thoroughfare have become common. During the atmospheric river storm that caused power outages and toppled trees on Dec. 31, flooding on Middlefield Road stretched all the way from Oak Grove Avenue past Ravenswood to Survey Lane, one of the entrances to the U.S. Geological Survey campus.

Middlefield Road was closed from Oak Grove to Ravenswood Avenues and southbound traffic was detoured onto Ravenswood Avenue on Dec. 31, 2022. Photo by Andrea Gemmet.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Andrea Gemmet
Andrea Gemmet was born and raised in the Midpeninsula and has been with the Mountain View Voice since 2010. She became editor of The Almanac in 2020, where she had previously worked as a reporter. Read more >>

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Flooding from heavy rain closes Middlefield Road at Menlo-Atherton High

by Andrea Gemmet / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Mar 13, 2023, 11:31 am

Flooding from heavy rain on Sunday, March 12, forced the closure of Middlefield Road between Ravenswood and Oak Grove avenues for about two hours.

Atherton police announced the closure at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, and said the stretch of road, which runs along the entrance to Menlo-Atherton High School, reopened at 11:45 a.m.

During this winter's intense storms and heavy rains, partial or full closures of the busy north-south thoroughfare have become common. During the atmospheric river storm that caused power outages and toppled trees on Dec. 31, flooding on Middlefield Road stretched all the way from Oak Grove Avenue past Ravenswood to Survey Lane, one of the entrances to the U.S. Geological Survey campus.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.