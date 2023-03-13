Flooding from heavy rain closes Middlefield Road at Menlo-Atherton High

Flooding from heavy rain on Sunday, March 12, forced the closure of Middlefield Road between Ravenswood and Oak Grove avenues for about two hours.

Atherton police announced the closure at about 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, and said the stretch of road, which runs along the entrance to Menlo-Atherton High School, reopened at 11:45 a.m.

Flooding closed Middlefield Road between Ravenswood and Oak Grove Avenues on March 12, 2023. Courtesy Jan Weber.

During this winter's intense storms and heavy rains, partial or full closures of the busy north-south thoroughfare have become common. During the atmospheric river storm that caused power outages and toppled trees on Dec. 31, flooding on Middlefield Road stretched all the way from Oak Grove Avenue past Ravenswood to Survey Lane, one of the entrances to the U.S. Geological Survey campus.