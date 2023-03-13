Atherton looking to ban gas-powered leaf blowers next summer

The council directed staff on March 1 to craft an ordinance that would ban two-stroke gas-powered leaf blowers — which tend to produce more pollutants than four-stroke blowers — on July 1, 2024. It also asked staff to focus on education on gas-powered and electric leaf blowers. Council member Rick DeGolia said there is plenty of time to figure out what the penalties would be for violating the proposed ordinance.

"We all know the state's going to ban the sale of leaf blowers starting in January of next year," said Vice Mayor Diana Hawkins-Manuelian at a March 1 meeting . "So we've waited so long, the state is catching up with us. You're not going to be able to buy them at all in January 2024."

Since 2019 , the town has considered putting limits on the leaf blowers. Potential ordinances have been floated at the City Council level, along with the Environmental Programs Committee and an ad hoc subcommittee. But there has never been a consensus on what limits to put on the devices and when it should take effect. Now, the council is aiming to ban them in July 2024.

Gas-powered leaf blowers were up for discussion again in Atherton, where town officials have been debating limits on the devices for over three years. Now the town is drafting an ordinance that would ban the use of gas-powered small engines starting next summer, in line with a planned state ban.

In January 2021, the council held a public hearing to consider an ordinance pertaining to noise from leaf blowers, an item carried over from the previous November's council meeting. But council members ultimately stopped short of a ban and opted to institute a pilot project to test battery-powered leaf blowers in Holbrook-Palmer Park and on Atherton's public roads.

One resident questioned why the town is taking the time to work on an ordinance when the statewide ban takes effect soon.

Assembly Bill 1346 prohibits the sale of small off-road engines, including gas-powered leaf blowers, generators, pressure washers and chainsaws, in January. In July 2024, people will be banned from using the devices statewide.

The council did not come to consensus on whether to set any gas-powered leaf blower bans on Spare the Air days, when particulate pollution levels are forecast to be high. On these days, people are advised to limit their time outdoors, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Previously, the City Council voted to restrict the use of leaf blowers on Spare the Air days through fall 2022.

Hawkins-Manuelian noted that it's not just people with asthma being affected by particulate matter that can spread by blowers.

Stanford pediatric cardiologist Dr. David Axelrod, who lives on the border of Menlo Park and Atherton, told the council last year that the devices should be banned "immediately" because of the health effects of air and noise pollution.

In February 2022, the council did not reach consensus and asked the ad hoc subcommittee to refine the draft ordinance to return to the council in late 2022.

However, it was noted that enforcement of these provisions may get more complicated as the town and state phase out certain types of equipment. The thinking at the time was that the regulatory framework should be left to the state, while the town focuses on prohibiting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers.

In February 2022, an ad hoc subcommittee attempted to create a phased-in approach to the use of gas-powered garden equipment, eliminating the use of two-stroke gas powered leaf blowers in 2023 and authorizing the use of electric power garden equipment on the weekends to encourage a transition.

In terms of enforcement, Council member Stacy Miles Holland said it would be smart to start with a warning, then fine based on how many complaints the resident receives.

The council also said they'd like to be able to offer residents rebates for buying new electric leaf blowers.

Council members agreed that they want homeowners, not their gardeners, to be responsible for any penalties for using gas-powered leaf blowers once they're banned.

"The state is sending a signal that you've not going to be able to buy these pieces of equipment anymore because they're bad," she said. "Our air is being polluted."

Council member Elizabeth Lewis said that everyone can agree that gas-powered leaf blowers are a nuisance to the community, and that the same yard work can be done with electric leaf blowers or rakes.

"We've had air levels in the last few years that are full-on hazardous to everybody," she said. "This is an issue that's going to carry with us."

Atherton looking to ban gas-powered leaf blowers next summer