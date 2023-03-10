Crime briefs: Another Atherton burglary, Woodside man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with child

Fourth burglary of the year reported in Atherton

Just days after a burglary on Ridgeview Drive, someone smashed a master bedroom sliding glass door to break into a home on the 100 block of Burns Avenue at night on Tuesday, March 7, according to police.

At around 7:24 p.m., interior motion sensors triggered a security alarm at the house and the suspects fled once they heard the alarm, police said in a news bulletin.

The Burns Avenue suspects were possibly driving a dark colored sedan, police said.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone living near Ridgeview Drive or Burns Avenue is asked to check surveillance video and report any possible leads, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

Woodside man arrested for lewd acts with a child