Crime briefs: Another Atherton burglary, Woodside man arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with child

Fourth burglary of the year reported in Atherton
Just days after a burglary on Ridgeview Drive, someone smashed a master bedroom sliding glass door to break into a home on the 100 block of Burns Avenue at night on Tuesday, March 7, according to police.
At around 7:24 p.m., interior motion sensors triggered a security alarm at the house and the suspects fled once they heard the alarm, police said in a news bulletin.
The Burns Avenue suspects were possibly driving a dark colored sedan, police said.
Both incidents are under investigation.
Anyone living near Ridgeview Drive or Burns Avenue is asked to check surveillance video and report any possible leads, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.
Woodside man arrested for lewd acts with a child
San Mateo County Sheriff's Office deputies and detectives arrested a Woodside man this month for lewd acts with a child under 14.
Shortly before that, on March 2, detectives obtained a $200,000 arrest warrant for the suspect.
On June 26, 2022, the Sheriff's Office started investigating a case involving a child who was sexually assaulted over eight years by a family friend, starting when the child was 8 years old.
Because these crimes occurred over 20 years ago, it is unknown at this time if there are other unidentified victims.
If you may have any information about this case, contact Detective Piper at [email protected] or Detective Pitts at 650-599-4060 [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, please use our anonymous tip line at 800-547-2700.
It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.