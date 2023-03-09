News

Governor declares storm state of emergency as Bay Area communities brace for atmospheric river

San Mateo County is included in Newsom's proclamation

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Mar 9, 2023, 10:32 am 0
Crews work to remove a downed tree that has damaged a power line on Atherton Avenue in Atherton on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

As California braces for another round of atmospheric rivers and storms, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency to support storm response and relief efforts in 21 counties, including five in the greater Bay Area.

Storms are forecast to pummel the state through mid-March, and many areas are already grappling with flooding, power outages and damage from recent record rainfall and snow storms.

The emergency proclamation issued Wednesday to provide disaster response and relief includes San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Last week, a state of emergency was issued for 13 counties statewide that included Sonoma County, and the governor activated the California Guard and State Operations Center.

Cars drive by a flooded corner at Chaucer Street and University Avenue in Palo Alto on Jan. 9, 2023. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Bay Area communities are preparing for high winds and possible flooding as an atmospheric river approaches the region with heavy rains on Thursday and Friday. A flood watch is in effect for the region from Thursday afternoon, March 9, through Sunday morning, March 12, and a wind advisory is in effect for the entire Bay Area and Central Coast Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

Lingering rain will continue into the weekend with yet another atmospheric river expected next week, according to the National Weather Service.

"The state is working around the clock with local partners to deploy life-saving equipment and first responders to communities across California," Newsom said Wednesday. "With more dangerous storms on the horizon, we'll continue to mobilize every available resource to protect Californians."

San Mateo County

The County of San Mateo Department of Emergency Management cautioned residents to prepare for severe weather, recommending people sign up for emergency alerts, monitor weather forecasts and avoid driving during periods of heavy rain.

“The soils are already saturated from the rains we had in January and February and now we’re going to put more water on top of that,” said Brian Garcia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, in a statement released by the county. “Soils are already oozing out water so that is going to result in flooding and/or mud slides.”

On Wednesday, the county activated its Emergency Operations Center to coordinate local response to a storm expected to bring sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts in the higher elevations possibly reaching 70 mph, the statement said.

More rain, along with the risk of flooding and slides, is expected through the weekend and into next week, according to the county's statement.

Residents are advised to sign up for SMC Alert, which sends emergency messages to email, cell phones and other devices and landline telephones.

