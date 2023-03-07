Potential atmospheric river expected to douse Bay Area once again late this week

Another large storm will douse the Bay Area and Central Coast later this week, according to weather experts, bringing strong winds, heavy rainfall and renewed risk of flooding across the region.

While showers are likely into Thursday, March 9, according to the National Weather Service's San Francisco Bay Area office, a potential atmospheric river could enter the area late on Thursday.

Weather officials described the incoming storm as a "conveyer belt of moisture" entering the region from the tropics in the Pacific Ocean, with an increasing possibility of several inches of rain.

"Given the mostly saturated soils flooding concerns seems reasonable," NWS Bay Area forecasters said March 6. "A hydrological outlook may be needed later in the week to address flooding concerns."

As of Monday afternoon, the areas at highest risk of more than 2 inches of rainfall include the North Bay, elevated parts of the Peninsula in San Mateo County, southern Monterey County and the Central Valley.