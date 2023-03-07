Homes in Redwood City, San Mateo and the Atherton Library win 2023 building electrification award winners

Peninsula Clean Energy has announced the winners of its 2023 building electrification awards.

The energy organization selected various commercial/residential builders, property owners and design teams throughout San Mateo County for numerous awards revolving around all-electric structures.

Receiving the "2023 All-Electric Leader, Outstanding Residential New Construction (Accessory Dwelling Unit)" award is a residential project, Casita Kastrop ADU. The Redwood City backyard cottage, owned by Michael and Lorianna Kastrop, utilized solar panels and battery storage to provide enough electricity to the house successfully, which is normally required for residents.

Redwood City resident Michael Willcox won the "2023 All-Electric Leader, Most Inspirational Residential Project" award for his single-family residential home. The project, titled Solar and Heat Pumping to the Max, involved installing a rooftop solar system, which converted the home from using methane to strictly only utilizing electric energy.

The recipient of the "2023 All-Electric Leader, Outstanding Commercial Project" award is the Atherton Library, which was fully constructed in June 2022. The 9,601-square-foot Atherton Library was able to wire the building for a rooftop solar system despite the structure being almost double the size of the town's previous library.