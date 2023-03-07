Homes in Redwood City, San Mateo and the Atherton Library win 2023 building electrification award winners

Peninsula Clean Energy has announced the winners of its 2023 building electrification awards.
The energy organization selected various commercial/residential builders, property owners and design teams throughout San Mateo County for numerous awards revolving around all-electric structures.
Receiving the "2023 All-Electric Leader, Outstanding Residential New Construction (Accessory Dwelling Unit)" award is a residential project, Casita Kastrop ADU. The Redwood City backyard cottage, owned by Michael and Lorianna Kastrop, utilized solar panels and battery storage to provide enough electricity to the house successfully, which is normally required for residents.
Redwood City resident Michael Willcox won the "2023 All-Electric Leader, Most Inspirational Residential Project" award for his single-family residential home. The project, titled Solar and Heat Pumping to the Max, involved installing a rooftop solar system, which converted the home from using methane to strictly only utilizing electric energy.
The recipient of the "2023 All-Electric Leader, Outstanding Commercial Project" award is the Atherton Library, which was fully constructed in June 2022. The 9,601-square-foot Atherton Library was able to wire the building for a rooftop solar system despite the structure being almost double the size of the town's previous library.
"The Atherton Library represents the evolution of our city center by showcasing how building innovation can support our carbon-reduction goals while preserving historic charm," said Rick DeGolia, Atherton council member and chair of Peninsula Clean Energy's board of directors.
Finally, the "2023 All-Electric Leader, Outstanding Residential Modernization" award was given to the Whitehair Home. The San Mateo single-family residential property, owned by Robert and Teri Whitehair, incrementally swapped from gas-powered equipment to electric by using various financial incentives.
The announced winners will each receive a $2,000 cash award and will also be given a plaque at Sustainable San Mateo County's 24th Annual Awards Celebration, which is set to take place on March 30.
