Community briefs: Upcoming school plays, broom pull postponed and more

Woodside High School production of 'Cinderella: Enchanted'
Woodside High School's Theater Arts department will perform "Cinderella: Enchanted" this month.
The play is inspired by the 1997 film adaption of "Cinderella," which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.
Cinderella is played by Roxanne Bobo and Izzy Wynne plays the stepmother. Annabelle Hopkins and Kate Chernykh play the stepsisters, and Nicki Weppner plays the prince. The play is directed by Barry Woodruff.
The play takes place at Woodside High School Performing Arts Center, 199 Churchill Ave. in Woodside.
The show runs from March 17-26, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information, contact [email protected]
Woodside Priory to present 'The Oresteia'
Tickets are on sale for Woodside Priory School's high school play "The Oresteia," an adaptation of the Greek tragedy by Ellen McLaughlin.
Set in modern day, Agamemnon returns triumphant after a decade battling in the Trojan War to his wife Clytemnestra, who is waiting for him.
The play will be performed by two casts for four performances. This link shows you which cast is performing.
Performances are Thursday, March 9, to Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at Woodside Priory School, 302 Portola Road in Portola Valley.
Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults. Purchase tickets at the door or here.
M-A spring musical is 'Newsies'
Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, 'Newsies' tells the story of newsboys who organize a strike when executives raise the price of papers to increase profits.
Tickets are $10 for students and seniors; and $15 for adults.
The show runs March 17-26. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The shows take place at Menlo-Atherton High School Performing Arts Center, 555 Middlefield Road in Atherton.
For more information, go to MADrama.org.
Broom pull in Portola Valley postponed
The Portola Valley Conservation Committee, community volunteers and Scout troops will host the annual French "broom pull" on Sunday, March 26. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 5, but was postponed due to the weather. As they have since 2004, participants will pull the invasive weed from public lands and rights-of-way.
Conditions are best during the rainy season for pulling the weed out. Once the ground becomes dry, it's nearly impossible to yank it out of the ground, according to the town. It's crucial to pull out the roots of the plants, because cutting it off just makes it much harder to remove and it re-sprouts with an even stronger root, according to the town.
Participants are advised to bring water and gloves and wear long sleeves and close-toed shoes. Tools and refreshments will be provided.
The event will be rescheduled if it rains, according to organizers.
Those interested in attending can meet at the Historic Schoolhouse, 765 Portola Road, at 9 a.m. Work will finish by noon.
Art classes for children in Woodside and Portola Valley
Art classes for children ages 4 to 13 years have begun in Woodside and Portola Valley.
Shazia Jang Art Studio is hosting the classes at The Village Hub, 3154 Woodside Road in Woodside, and The Windmill School, 900 Portola Road in Portola Valley.
Classes in Woodside take place on Wednesdays at 2:40 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. on Thursdays.
Classes in Portola Valley are on Mondays at 1:15 p.m. for 4 to 20-year-olds; 2:20 p.m. for 4 to 13-year-olds; and 3:15 p.m. for Ormondale and Corte Madera school students.
Classes are 60 minutes long and private lessons are also available.
Register at shaziajangartstudio.com/classes or email [email protected]
Alpine Strikers Football Club
Alpine Strikers FC is offering spring soccer programs beginning Feb. 20. Classes are open to kids ages 3 to 6. Go to alpinestrikers.org for more information.
