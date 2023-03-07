Community briefs: Upcoming school plays, broom pull postponed and more

The show runs from March 17-26, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Cinderella is played by Roxanne Bobo and Izzy Wynne plays the stepmother. Annabelle Hopkins and Kate Chernykh play the stepsisters, and Nicki Weppner plays the prince. The play is directed by Barry Woodruff.

The play is inspired by the 1997 film adaption of "Cinderella," which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.

The play will be performed by two casts for four performances. This link shows you which cast is performing.

Set in modern day, Agamemnon returns triumphant after a decade battling in the Trojan War to his wife Clytemnestra, who is waiting for him.

Tickets are on sale for Woodside Priory School's high school play "The Oresteia," an adaptation of the Greek tragedy by Ellen McLaughlin.

The show runs March 17-26. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Based on the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899, 'Newsies' tells the story of newsboys who organize a strike when executives raise the price of papers to increase profits.

Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults. Purchase tickets at the door or here .

Performances are Thursday, March 9, to Saturday, March 11, at 7 p.m and Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. at Woodside Priory School, 302 Portola Road in Portola Valley.

Alpine Strikers FC is offering spring soccer programs beginning Feb. 20. Classes are open to kids ages 3 to 6. Go to alpinestrikers.org for more information.

Classes in Portola Valley are on Mondays at 1:15 p.m. for 4 to 20-year-olds; 2:20 p.m. for 4 to 13-year-olds; and 3:15 p.m. for Ormondale and Corte Madera school students.

Classes in Woodside take place on Wednesdays at 2:40 p.m. and 3:10 p.m. on Thursdays.

Shazia Jang Art Studio is hosting the classes at The Village Hub, 3154 Woodside Road in Woodside, and The Windmill School, 900 Portola Road in Portola Valley.

Those interested in attending can meet at the Historic Schoolhouse, 765 Portola Road, at 9 a.m. Work will finish by noon.

The event will be rescheduled if it rains, according to organizers.

Participants are advised to bring water and gloves and wear long sleeves and close-toed shoes. Tools and refreshments will be provided.

Conditions are best during the rainy season for pulling the weed out. Once the ground becomes dry, it's nearly impossible to yank it out of the ground, according to the town. It's crucial to pull out the roots of the plants, because cutting it off just makes it much harder to remove and it re-sprouts with an even stronger root, according to the town.

The Portola Valley Conservation Committee, community volunteers and Scout troops will host the annual French "broom pull" on Sunday, March 26. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 5, but was postponed due to the weather. As they have since 2004, participants will pull the invasive weed from public lands and rights-of-way.

Community briefs: Upcoming school plays, broom pull postponed and more