Scenes from the rare, late-winter snow on the Midpeninsula

Midpeninsula residents woke up last Thursday, Feb. 23, to the rare sight of local hilltops decorated with a dusting of snow, as a cold winter storm moved through the Bay Area.

The wintery weather continued through last weekend, with rain at lower elevations and snow in the mountains. In Palo Alto, upper Page Mill road was closed to traffic more than once due to snow in the road between Moody Road and Skyline Boulevard.

Adventurous residents bundled up and brought their snow gear to local open space areas to take in the unusual sight.

Alton Hartzell, 13, of Portola Valley managed to do a little skiing at the Russian Ridge Open Space Preserve on Feb. 23. Eleanor Raab took photos of a winter wonderland at Windy Hill Open Space Preserve in Portola Valley and Alice's Restaurant in Woodside, with snow coating rooftops, trees and parking lots.

More than a foot of snow fell Friday, Feb. 24, in some parts of the Bay Area, the first sizable amount of snow in the region in more than a decade, according to the National Weather Service.