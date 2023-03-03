Tolling begins on Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale

Tolling began Friday morning on new U.S. Highway 101 express lanes between South San Francisco and Sunnyvale.

The new lanes will be running on Highway 101 on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Interstate Highway 380 in South San Francisco and North Mathilda Avenue in Sunnyvale.

Solo drivers who want to use the express lane must have a standard FasTrak or a FasTrak Flex toll tag, while carpoolers and motorcycles must have the FasTrak Flex toll tag set in the proper position to travel at a discount.

The lanes, constructed by Caltrans in partnership with the San Mateo County Transportation Authority and the City/County Association of Governments of San Mateo County, are meant to encourage carpooling or transit use as well as to improve travel times and reduce congestion on the highway.

More details about the project can be found at https://smcexpresslanes.org/.