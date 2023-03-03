News

Menlo Park city employee arrested on charges of grand theft, embezzlement

by Cameron Rebosio / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Mar 3, 2023, 11:27 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Embarcadero Media file photo

A Menlo Park employee has been arrested on felony theft and embezzlement charges after he was allegedly found stealing city-owned laptop computers and selling them on the internet, according to a statement by the city.

The employee is a member of the city's information technology division and has worked as a an information technology specialist, and was arrested on Thursday, March 2.

"Clearly, this employee is entitled to the rights afforded by our legal system; however, these allegations are extremely troubling,” City Manager Justin Murphy said in the press release. “All city employees have a responsibility to be good stewards of public resources and our community’s trust.”

The employee allegedly stole several computers from the city and sold them online. The situation was discovered by the city in February and the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave. The incident was reported to the Menlo Park Police Department, which the department investigated before making the arrest.

The employee was booked into San Mateo County Jail and the case has been sent to the San Mateo County District Attorney for prosecution.

Cameron Rebosio
 
Cameron Rebosio joined the Almanac in 2022 as the Menlo Park reporter. She previously wrote for the Daily Californian and the Palo Alto Weekly. Read more >>

